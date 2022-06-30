ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How to eat vegetarian at favorite Atlanta barbecue joints

By Lia Picard
Atlanta Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, a meat-averse person who found themselves at a barbecue restaurant would have been relegated to a pretty short menu of side dishes: mac and cheese, potato salad, green beans that might not be flavored with bacon. But, as palates have become more plant-forward, so too have ’cue joints—where...

www.atlantamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Get a taste of New Orleans with Whatcha Cookin Baby

If you're looking for some New Orleans cuisine, then Atlanta food truck Whatcha Cookin Baby is just right for you. From seafood platters to authentic po-boys, your palette is sure to be thrilled. Visit whatchacookinbaby.com for more information.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant

Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel may have changed the name of their Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant to McDaniel’s QN2, but they’ve kept customer favorites while putting their spin on the menu. The brothers began at this location as a Slope’s BBQ franchise 20 years ago in March. They had the chance to make a change […] The post Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hapeville, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fox
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta, Come Hungry!

Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company, or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Metro Atlanta Single-Mother Entrepreneur Received $1,000 Gift

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 free Atlanta date ideas you’ll actually enjoy

Who says a great date means emptying your wallet? There are several ways you and your date can have a great time together without spending a dime. Here are six free date ideas for your next rendezvous around the city:. Take a hike. Grab a pair of comfortable shoes, a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival 2022: Info, Date, Schedule

Atlanta art and music scene will converge once again this year at the Summer Shade Festival at Grant Park. The two-day event is slated for Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will feature outdoor fun, activities for kids and live music and food for all. There will...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Restaurant#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Fox Bros#Plate Sides
nomadlawyer.org

Griffin: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Griffin, Georgia

Griffin, a beautiful landlocked city in the Empire State of the South that offers stunning scenery and many amazing attractions, is an incredible choice. You can take a break from the daily grind and enjoy a variety of activities together. It is rich in history and has a vibrant art and entertainment scene that is worth visiting.
GRIFFIN, GA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Hampton, GA

Hampton City in Georgia is a small town with a lot to offer. Part of the southern suburb in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Hampton also has territories in eastern Clayton and northern Spalding County. Once known as Bear Creek Station, the town was re-established in 1873. The place got its...
HAMPTON, GA
Explore Atlanta

Atalanta Ponce City Market: Best restaurant, drink, and shopping guides for weekend

The roof on Ponce City Market is definitely the building's main attraction in an iconic Atlanta destination boasting an 18-hole mini-golf course boardwalk-style games and an amazing view of Atlanta the roof is a perfect spot for a date night a fun day with the kids and a relaxing culinary experience for all. Also, don't forget to check out Nine Mile Station for an amazing meal and their newly open 1920s-set RFD social bar and lounge.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Travelers face cancellations and delays at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Some travelers were stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, caught up in a wave of July 4th travel issues. Atlanta's airport prepared this week for a projected 1.7 million passengers. To add to the volume of travelers, pilots picketed at the airport. Delta pilots say they are "beyond exhausted" working to meet flight demands and demanded better working conditions and pay raises.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Conyers church to host free food giveaway Saturday

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church in Conyers is scheduled to host a free food giveaway on Saturday to help with the challenges many families have experienced. Officials say that fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and much more will be available at 1151 Flat Shoals Rd. between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
CONYERS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy