Public Safety

'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatova added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuja Ignatova, the so-called Cryptoqueen, has now been named a most-wanted fugitive by the FBI. The FBI added Ignatova to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly defrauding investors of more than $4 billion through OneCoin, a cryptocurrency company she helped found in 2014. The move comes after...

abcnews.go.com

PUBLIC SAFETY
