Law Talk: Are fireworks illegal in New York?

By David Sorensen
 3 days ago

In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti discusses the question, are fireworks illegal in New York?

He also discusses some of the nuances of rules and regulations. In recent years, some of the rules in New York have been relaxed, to allow possession of some fireworks, however, some you still need a license to possess.

There are also local regulations that you need to be aware of and should check with your jurisdiction before setting off fireworks.

You can catch Law Talk on Wednesdays during 18 News at Noon. And find out more from Matt Buzzetti’s blog. You can submit questions to be answered by emailing lawtalk@wetmtv.com .

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

