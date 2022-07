With the Brooklyn Nets in shambles right now, the NBA rumor mill has been on fire. It’s unclear what is going to happen for now, but one thing is clear, the franchise will move on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Rumors of the Los Angeles Lakers continue to spread regarding their interest to acquire Irving. And it sounds like LeBron James is wanting it to come to fruition.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO