ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle police investigate suspicious barrel with a Thin Blue Line flag on it

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQkD5_0gRABisf00

UPDATE: After a thorough investigation, police have determined that the item is not a danger to the public. Roads have reopened in the area.

There is police activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a suspicious barrel with a Thin Blue Line flag on top, according to Seattle police.

The black barrel is located on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Graham Street, and officers have blocked off all northbound and southbound lanes from South Juneau Street to South Eddy Street and all westbound and eastbound lanes on South Graham Street from 32nd Avenue South to 39th Avenue South.

Video from the scene shows two bomb robots around a black barrel on it’s end, with a platform on top with a Thin Blue Line flag on a pole sticking out of it.

There are reportedly also wires coming out of the barrel.

People are asked to avoid the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in Renton house fire

One person was killed and another was rescued from a house fire in Renton on Sunday, the Renton Regional Fire Authority announced. Renton firefighters first tweeted about the fire on the 1600 block of Pierce Avenue Southeast at 2:40 p.m. The fire was knocked down about 10 minutes later. According...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Semitruck rollover shuts down road in Tacoma

A one-vehicle crash led to a semitruck rollover in Tacoma on Sunday, shutting down Bay Street just west of River Road for several hours, the Tacoma Police Department tweeted. No hazardous materials were part of the truck’s load, police said. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

Greenwood homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar overnight

SEATTLE — A homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the 900 block of North 101st Street called 911 and reported a disturbance at a neighbor's house and that they heard someone say to call 911.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Operation Dry Water’ emphasis during holiday weekend

Marine patrols are on high alert this holiday weekend, reminding everyone of the dangers of boating while impaired. Operation Dry Water has been around since 2009. This effort, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, is credited with removing more than 5,300 impaired off the nation’s waterways. The officers aren’t...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this car prowl suspect?

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are asking for help to identify a man sought in a car prowl. Police said he stole a credit card from a car and then used it at a Taco Bell. Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-3135 and reference case no. 2022-3135.
LACEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police#Thin Blue Line#Cox Media Group
Big Country News

Washington Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries Following Single Engine Plane Crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE, WA - A 65-year-old Washington man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a single engine plane crash Friday afternoon in Whitman County. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and local emergency crews from the Lacrosse area responded to the scene at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The crash was reportedly in proximity of a small airstrip near milepost 104 on State Route 26 in Whitman County.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

You’ll be able to ride this trail from East Pierce County to Tacoma. Here’s when

The state Department of Transportation needs one more puzzle piece to finalize the Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail: public input. Residents have until Tuesday, July 12 to provide feedback to WSDOT. There is a virtual survey people can take through the agency’s website at bit.ly/3OGT73u. The website provides information on the trail and asks survey participants to choose between two options.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey police seek to identify bank robbery suspect

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday. According to police, around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, the man robbed the U.S. Bank on Martin Way East. Police say that before the robbery, the suspect and another unknown man stole items...
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire erupts in semitrailer with combustibles

FIFE, Wash. — Firefighters put out a fire that erupted inside a semitrailer full of combustibles in Fife on Friday evening. Crews were called after 6 p.m. to the 2200 block of Pacific Highway East. Firefighters said they used a master stream to attack the fire. No structures were...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Three men rob several people inside Seattle temple

Three men robbed several people inside a Seattle temple on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:34 p.m. on June 28, officers responded to an armed robbery at a temple in Seattle. The incident report notes the address as 2811 South Holly Street. KIRO 7 could...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle while trying to cross I-5 near 212th St SW Thursday

A pedestrian who walked into traffic on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood was struck by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Thursday, the Washington State Patrol said. The pedestrian — identified as a 28-year-old Mount Vernon woman — entered the freeway on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate, near 212th Street Southwest, and was crossing west when a Cadillac Escalade headed northbound struck her in the HOV lane, the state patrol said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy