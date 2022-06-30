Seattle police investigate suspicious barrel with a Thin Blue Line flag on it

UPDATE: After a thorough investigation, police have determined that the item is not a danger to the public. Roads have reopened in the area.

There is police activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a suspicious barrel with a Thin Blue Line flag on top, according to Seattle police.

The black barrel is located on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Graham Street, and officers have blocked off all northbound and southbound lanes from South Juneau Street to South Eddy Street and all westbound and eastbound lanes on South Graham Street from 32nd Avenue South to 39th Avenue South.

Video from the scene shows two bomb robots around a black barrel on it’s end, with a platform on top with a Thin Blue Line flag on a pole sticking out of it.

There are reportedly also wires coming out of the barrel.

People are asked to avoid the area.

