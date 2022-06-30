Wilton’s Our Lady of Fatima Academy announces it’s closing: ‘It’s a really sad and difficult moment’
By J.D. Freda
WILTON — Despite parents pushing to keep it alive, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy announced Wednesday that it will be closing its doors due to enrollment and budget issues. The Diocese of Bridgeport said in late May that the school was facing some “serious challenges” around declining...
WATERBURY On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its annual raffle June 27. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center’s annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater’s Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.
LITCHFIELD — On a small table in Msgr. Robert Tucker’s Litchfield rectory is a book about Pope John Paul II and a book of Celtic prayers. On top of the heap is a book of Irish humor and a wooden block that reads, “Act old later.”. Tucker,...
With a 5-4 vote, the Stamford Board of Education voted Tuesday against renewing Superintendent Tamu Lucero’s contract. As a graduate of Stamford Public Schools who is now an educator myself outside of Stamford, I can say with confidence that this decision is not simply a valid disagreement among elected officials, but a concerted and deliberate effort by a small cabal of members on the Board of Education to leave Stamford Public Schools worse than they found it.
2022-07-02@10:41pm–#Fairfield CT– The homeowner at the corner of Melville and Fairfield Woods called firefighters because their alarms were going off and there was a haze inside the home. Firefighters believe it to be a fault furnace and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels in the home. DoingItLocal is run...
NORWALK — Superintendent Alexandra Estrella will continue to lead the city’s public schools through 2025. The Board of Education last week unanimously approved to extend Estrella’s contract for an additional year. Last year, the board also approved adding an extra year to Estrella’s original three-year contract and made her the highest paid superintendent of schools in Connecticut, earning $302,025 this past school year.
Exciting encounters with seals, sharks, sea turtles and – for a limited time – beautiful tropical butterflies highlight visits to The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk this summer, especially for Connecticut children receiving free admission through the “CT Summer at the Museum” initiative. — an announcement from...
Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
Mike Kobylanski’s last day as UConn-Avery Point athletic director was Tuesday, marking the end of his tenure in a position as unique as his career path. “During the course of my time here, I did everything from cleaning vomit out of the pool to washing uniforms to planning meals for teams to bringing in revenue and strategic planning, and everything in between,” said Kobylanski, 43, who grew up in North Haven and has raised his family in Cheshire. “It really covered the full gamut, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
New London — Sailfest, the area’s largest summertime pageant, is again this 12 months after a two-year hiatus — and so are the fireworks. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort On line casino have introduced that they might be sponsoring what they name the “state’s largest fireworks show” on July 9, the second day of the three-day pageant that runs July 8-10.
2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
Tonight was historical for The Ridgefield Playhouse. Community members, donors, local government officials, and members of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce gathered outside of the Playhouse to celebrate the nonprofit's first major renovation since opening its doors in 2000. Allison Stockel, Executive Director, welcomed attendees with tears in her eyes....
Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
Governor Ned Lamont (D) has appointed a North Haven resident to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Denise Merrill who stepped down from her position as Secretary of State at noon on June 30. Mark F. Kohler was appointed by Lamont on June 30 and was sworn-in on...
Connecticut’s Middlesex County ranked No. 100 for U.S. News and World Report's 2022 “Healthiest Communities Rankings.”. The report scores counties based on 10 criteria that “drive community health” on a scale of zero to 100, with each category weighted differently. From highest weighted category to lowest weighted category, the criteria are population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. The categories come from a framework for community health outlined by the advisory board to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
