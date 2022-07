SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- With the extremely dry conditions this Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities are on high alert. All fireworks are illegal in Santa Clara County and officers will be out in full force to catch violators.Every wildfire season, Stephen Johnson is on alert. He lives in San Jose just a few blocks away from the very dry Santa Teresa Hills."During the season, every couple of weeks, we smell a grass fire and will wonder where it's coming from depending on which way the wind is blowing and I think, about four years ago or so right along...

