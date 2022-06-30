ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas reveal merchandise for Independence Day Celebration

KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEOCx_0gRAAtNd00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – In celebration of 4 th of July, the Chihuahuas announce the unveiling of the Stars and Stripes jersey and matching Stars and Stripes cap. The jersey and cap will be worn by the team during the July 1 st , 2 nd , and 3 rd Independence Day Celebration games, when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate, Oklahoma City.

The jerseys will accompany three nights of postgame Fireworks Spectacular, choreographed to patriotic music.

Made by OT Sports, the jerseys showcase the patriotic red, white & blue colors. The bodice and sleeves are blue, with a white stripe across the chest and the Chihuahuas red wordmark. Each player’s number is on the left side of the front of the jersey, and on the back.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCM6v_0gRAAtNd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypRyD_0gRAAtNd00

The caps will be made available in the Chihuahuas Team Shop at gates open (5:30 p.m.) on Friday, July 1. Fans must have a ticket to Friday’s game to be eligible to purchase the cap. Sales will be made available to the public beginning Saturday morning during regular team shop hours. The Chihuahuas Team Shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fans can purchase 76 tickets for $20 and 246 tickets for $50 in honor of the year of independence and the number of years of independence, respectively. This promotion is in stadium only, earnings are after taxes, and fans who purchase need not be present to win. Winning numbers are posted on epchihuahuas.com .

Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets for the July 3 rd game are going fast! Tickets can be bought HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

People compete in Cornhole in west El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some of El Paso's best athletes got together this afternoon to determine the best cornhole player. The contest was held at the Moon Tower Bar in west El Paso. The bar staff was inspired to hold the tournament after seeing other cities host similar...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Plain White T’s performing in Las Cruces 4th of July

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Two-time Grammy nominated band, Plain White T’s, is performing in Las Cruces on the 4th of July at the Pat & Lou Sisbarro Community Park, located at 3205 Arrowhead Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88003. Tickets can be purchased here. Plain White T’s are a band that comes from Lombard, Illinois, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

‘Rock-n-Roar’ blends music with wildlife at the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoological Society is hosting it’s Rock-n-Roar, a small summer music festival at the El Paso Zoo, tonight July, 2. Online ticket sales are now over but tickets are available for purchase at the event between 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

Horses Unlimited hosting camp for kids this July

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you still haven’t found the right activity for your kids, this summer Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center is offering kids summer camp from July 11th to July 14th. Since 2011, Horses Unlimited has helped with animal welfare and has provided services for El Paso County for rescues and owner surrenders.  […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Red, White and Brew festival helps El Pasoans celebrate the Fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fourth of July celebrations have kicked off throughout the city. This weekend people got to enjoy some outdoor fun at the Red, White and Brew Festival. The event offered live performances, food, drinks, vendors, and a Kids Corner with face painting. Attendees were encouraged...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dogs at EPAS enjoyed some fun outdoors this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some of our fur-vorite friends got a chance to enjoy the outdoors earlier Sunday. El Paso Animal Services and Rescue Runners came together to host a pup walk. The event’s goal was to take as many sheltered dogs as possible on a run/walk.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Los Angeles Dodgers#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Jerseys#Ot Sports#The Chihuahuas Team Shop
KVIA ABC-7

Fourth of July Events in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Areas across the borderland are celebrating the fourth of July in different ways. Sunday night Las Cruces will hold an electric light parade at Apodaca park at 9 p.m. On July 4, El Paso will have two parades on different parts of town. On the westside, the parade will start at 9 a.m. The post Fourth of July Events in the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Zoo to host first ever Rock N Roar music festival

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — You're going to hear them roar! Not just the animals at the El Paso Zoo, but some local bands, too!. Put on your dancing shoes for the first ever Rock N Roar music festival, presented by the El Paso Zoo Society. Head to the...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Chihuahuas out-slug OKC Dodgers, 11-7 on Friday night

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 11-8 Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas and Dodgers have split the first four games of the six-game series. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Liberato and C.J. Hinojosa […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ascarate Park hosting 4th of July activities and fireworks show

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso County Parks and Recreation are inviting the community to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks at Ascarate Park, Monday, July 4th. County organizers say activities start at 2:00 p.m., including food trucks, swimming, and of course fireworks. The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
lascruces.com

Finding Free Family Fun in Las Cruces

FUN (Family Unity Needed) Experts Family Game Nights. Registration at 5:30 p.m., tournament at 6 p.m. Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. The FUN Experts Family Game Night are competitive, tournament-style game nights during which families compete against one another. Each team needs at least two members under the age of 18 and two adults. Wear the same color shirt and create a team name! The game nights are open to the first 10 teams of families or friends. The Mobile Recreation Unit, outfitted with games and recreational equipment, will also be on-site.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Go Down the Rabbit Hole with this Scavenger Hunt in Texas

The streets of Texas and New Mexico are soon turning into Wonderland. Go down the rabbit hole and help find Alice with CluedUpp Games. CluedUpp Games will be hosting an escape room style experience where you have to solve clues to find Alice. The adventure comes to Midland on October 29th. Alternatively, there is also one coming to Albuquerque on September 17th. El Pasoans who are down for a road trip have two options to join in on.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

It’s vacation season! Visit regional destinations with ABC-7’s Katie Frazier

GILA NATIONAL FOREST, New Mexico - It's the Fourth of July weekend and many across the United States use this weekend to travel to visit family, friends, or a new location altogether. As flight prices are high to get out of the Borderland, some may want to take a family road trip to a place The post It’s vacation season! Visit regional destinations with ABC-7’s Katie Frazier appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy