BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for this week is fairly typical for July, with highs in the low 90°s and scattered afternoon showers and occasional t-storms each day. July 4 opens with fair to partly cloudy skies and daybreak temperatures in the mid 70°s across metro Baton Rouge. It will be a hot and humid July 4th afternoon with highs in the low 90°s, feeling like the low 100°s for many of us. However, some neighborhoods will get a break from the afternoon heat thanks to scattered afternoon t-showers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO