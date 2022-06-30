Are Miles Sanders’ “All-Star” comments a big deal?

The Los Angeles Chargers cut 12-year veteran Bryan Bulaga earlier this offseason. Bulaga had played in just 11 games out of a possible 33 in two seasons with the Bolts. The 33-year-old will be looking for a new team to play for in 2022. Or, he could be looking for an old team. Bulaga was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round back in 2010. He is the youngest player to ever start in a Super Bowl (XLV), which came at the age of 21. Presently, the Packers are in the process of integrating their three new rookie offensive lineman into the system while hoping that the likes of LT David Bakhtiari, G Elgton Jenkins, and C Josh Myers will all find a way to be 100 percent healthy at some point during the season. The team also cut ties with eight-year veteran and starting RT Billy Turner. Could Bulaga once again be of great help to the Packers?

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO