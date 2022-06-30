Jazz trade Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn Nets

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have made its first move of the NBA free agency period.

According to multiple reports, the Jazz are trading guard Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2023 first round draft pick.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic .

Undrafted out of Marquette, O’Neale has played his entire five-year NBA career with the Jazz. He has career averages of 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

O’Neale is a career 44.8 percent shooter from the field, 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Last season, O’Neale started all 77 games he played, averaging a career-high 7.4 points per game and shot a career-best 38.9 percent from three-point range.

He was Utah’s best perimeter defender the last few seasons, and usually guarded the opponent’s best offensive players. But O’Neale struggled in the playoffs guarding the likes of Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic.

