ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz trade Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn Nets

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPqTt_0gRAAeNy00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have made its first move of the NBA free agency period.

According to multiple reports, the Jazz are trading guard Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2023 first round draft pick.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic .

Undrafted out of Marquette, O’Neale has played his entire five-year NBA career with the Jazz. He has career averages of 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Eric Paschall set to become unrestricted free agent

O’Neale is a career 44.8 percent shooter from the field, 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Last season, O’Neale started all 77 games he played, averaging a career-high 7.4 points per game and shot a career-best 38.9 percent from three-point range.

He was Utah’s best perimeter defender the last few seasons, and usually guarded the opponent’s best offensive players. But O’Neale struggled in the playoffs guarding the likes of Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Pac-12 Conference looking towards expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – With the devastating losses of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024, the Pac-12 is looking towards expansion. The Conference released this statement Friday afternoon: The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options.  The 10 university presidents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC4

Joe Ingles agrees to 1-year deal with Milwaukee

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has reached a 1-year, $6.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ingles, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in February while playing for the Jazz, was traded at the deadline to Portland in a three-team deal that brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Utah Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
New York City, NY
Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Thunder waive forward Isaiah Roby

Roby played in 45 games for the Thunder this season, starting 28. He shot 51% from the field and 44% from 3, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, playing just over 21 minutes a game. The 24-year-old started 34 games for the Thunder in his sophomore season in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Woman allegedly abducted, taken in motorhome in So. Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police. The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.” During the incident, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Jalen Brunson
ABC4

Kearns man in custody after shooting at girlfriend, others

UPDATED: 6/30 Thursday 2:38 p.m. KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – An 19-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday evening after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend, her 12-year-old brother, and another person inside of a home. Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. when the suspect shot at his girlfriend and her relatives, missed and hit […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

UHP: $1.28 million+ of meth found in Iron County drug bust

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects of an Iron County drug bust are facing multiple charges after officers located “1.28 million to 2.56 million dollars” worth of methamphetamine inside their vehicle.  At this time both Emily Brennan, 33, and Albert Robledo, 44, are facing one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Man dies after falling off terrace while mowing lawn in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police confirm a man has died after falling off a terrace as he was mowing the lawn in Riverdale on Thursday. Riverdale Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The homeowner first reported the incident to authorities. The vicitm’s identity […]
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC4

UTA: Fatal shooting at Salt Lake City TRAX platform

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A shooting on a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX platform left one man dead and another critically injured Saturday night. The shooting reportedly happened at the UTA station located at 900 S and 200 W at approximately 10:08 p.m. According to a press release from UTA, three individuals were involved, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Roy Police searching for persons of interest in criminal mischief case

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Roy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in a criminal mischief case. Authorities say the incident happened at Roy West Park. The duo’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage while walking outside. The female person […]
ROY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Marquette University
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
ABC4

Bear Lake’s enormous economic impact on Utah

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahans will head up to Bear Lake this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.  As waves of people flood the small communities surrounding the lake, they will spend millions of dollars. A survey by the Bear River Association of Governments looks at how much visitors spent last year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WATCH: BYU ‘Stadium of Fire’ fireworks show

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University (BYU) kicked-off its July 4th festivities early this year. On the evening of June 2 the university hosted a live ‘Stadium of Fire’ performance with dancers, a flyover from F-35 jets, and of course, fireworks. According to representatives of the event, the BYU Stadium of Fire show is […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Fireworks, country music, F-35’s at Provo’s Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw, along with special guest Marie Osmond, will be playing at America’s Freedom Festival in Provo Saturday night. The iconic music stars will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with 45,000 in attendance at the LaVell Edwards Stadium. McGraw returns by popular demand after a sold-out 2016 performance. […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy