Dallas, TX

Man who sold pistol to hostage-taker in Texas pleads guilty

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — A man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI early this year pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Henry...

www.mysanantonio.com

wtmj.com

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life in a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said none of those wounded in the shooting Saturday...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

The Colony man arrested for terroristic threat against Supreme Court

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man from The Colony has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the Supreme Court.Mikeal Deshawn Archambault tweeted he was going to kill the justices after their decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade last week.The tweet, since deleted, said: "I'm finna [sic] everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47."Copies of the tweet quickly spread online, but Archambault's account appears to have been deleted since then.A police spokesman said the department received a phone call from the FBI, alerting them to the tweet and saying they thought the suspect lived in The Colony.Officers went to check his apartment, but Archambault was not there.The department's criminal investigative division and the FBI worked to get a warrant and arrested Archambault on June 26.He was taken to the Denton County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000.
THE COLONY, TX
chicagopopular.com

A man kills two people and injures four in Texas

Haltom City (CP) — A gunman killed two people and wounded four, including three police officers, before killing himself Saturday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. All of those injured in the shooting, which occurred in a residential area, had injuries that were not life-threatening and were...
HALTOM CITY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Gunman With ‘Battle Belt’ Kills Two, Shoots Three Cops in Chaotic Texas Shooting

Two people were killed and four others—including three cops—were injured late Saturday in a northeastern Texas city after police say a man with a rifle and a “battle belt” opened fire. The officers were shot in a confrontation with the gunman, and an elderly woman who called 911 was shot in the leg though is expected to survive, Haltom City Police said. The gunman, who has not been identified, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. He was found with a military-style rifle and a handgun after police say a man and a woman were shot dead in the area. The chaotic scene unfolded in the Diamond Oaks part of the city, where police had urged residents to stay indoors as they hunted for the armed suspect following reports of shots fired. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and police have not released any of the victims’ names. “Let us work, we’ll get all the information out as quick as we can,” Haltom City Sgt. Richard Alexander said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “But just pray for all of us, the families, and we’ll pull through this and be strong like we always are.”
HALTOM CITY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police defend response to double homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are being pressed for answers after two small children were left in a northeast Dallas apartment for several days following their parents' murders.Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, was found murdered in the apartment along with her children's father David Deshawn Stewart, 27.Sandoval's relatives told CBS 11 that a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments Sunday night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until Wednesday."She heard scuffling in the apartment," said Sandoval's sister-in-law Lizette Faz. "She heard David screaming. She couldn't understand what he said, but she heard gunshots."Just hours earlier, the family...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

ATF-Dallas Issues Stark Warning Amid Machine Gun Possession Conviction

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Texas man who rapped about having a machine gun converter was convicted of possessing a machine gun in a federal court in Fort Worth. 25-year old Keidric Bbrown was pulled over by an Arlington police officer in mid-January after noting that his insurance had expired, According to a press released from the u-s attorney’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

BLUE MOUND, Texas - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie. Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole. He was arrested and charged...
BLUE MOUND, TX

