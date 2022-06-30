SPAC Facts! Did You Know These 10 Tidbits About Saratoga’s Jewel?

There is a house here in New York unlike any other on the block, town or even the country. Welcome to the Armour-Stiner House in Irvington, New York, also known as the "octagon house". As unusual as the design of the home is, the fact that it is believed to be the only domed octagonal residence still in existence in America makes it one of a kind. Soon you can make an appointment for their "Myths and Mysteries" guided tours.

IRVINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO