Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO