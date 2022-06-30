ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

By Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANFORD, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Cranford, NJ
Cranford, NJ
Government
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
REAL ESTATE
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy approves largest budget in N.J. history

CRANFORD, N.J. -- Touting Democrats' stewardship of the state and warning of a potential downturn in the economy in the coming years, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief, sets a record surplus and lifts overall spending 9% over last year.Murphy signed the first spending plan of his second term Thursday alongside fellow Democratic legislative leaders in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats' desire to address what they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Township to hold meeting July 19 to review proposed zoning ordinance

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's proposed new zoning ordinance is finally ready. All 303 pages of it. The township will hold a public meeting from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the municipal building meeting room for residents, business owners and others to learn about the ordinance, ask questions and give input. No vote is scheduled.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Balanced Budget#Tax Relief#Politics State#Democratic#Democrats
987thecoast.com

New Jersey Governor Signs Massive Budget, Totals $50.6 Billion

New Jersey has its largest budget in State history. Governor Phil Murphy signed the new $50.6 billion budget into law Thursday. The budget includes $6 billion in surplus that will be reserved for future use, if needed. The post New Jersey Governor Signs Massive Budget, Totals $50.6 Billion appeared first...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Troy Record

New Yorkers advised to retrieve Excelsior Pass Plus

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that more than 10.9 million Excelsior Passes have been issued to date. As the first-in-the-nation platform continues to evolve to meet New Yorkers’ needs, and as the original Excelsior Pass types expire, the state reminds New Yorkers to retrieve the latest and most robust Pass option available, Excelsior Pass Plus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy