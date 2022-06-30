ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Reinstate Tanner Houck, Jarren Duran, Announce Other Moves

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Red Sox are off Thursday but that didn’t stop them from making a few moves. Boston announced it reinstated Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran from the restricted list. The...

