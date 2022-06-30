IMPD arrest man accused of murdering his sister

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his sister on Wednesday night.

Booking photo of Krystopher Monroe

According to police, officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on report of a person shot. The Hosta Way shooting was one of three shooting incidents to happen in Indianapolis Wednesday meaning in a span of less than 90 minutes .

Police said officers on scene at Hosta Way found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 37-year-old Ashlee Atkins.

Krystopher Monroe, Atkins’ brother, was immediately detained at the scene and originally stated to be a person of interest. After further investigation, Monroe was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner of Atkin’s death.

Anyone with information about the Hosta Way shooting can call IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.