NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but Sunday’s relatively low winds and temperatures in the 80s will provide more opportunity for firefighting personnel to increase containment and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Previous day’s (July 2) updates below: 7:17 p.m. Containment on the Rices Fire again grew through Saturday to 35%...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO