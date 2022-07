A woman won’t be prosecuted in a nose-biting feud which occurred after drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages. Samantha Ann Apiquian, 26, of Wildwood and family members had been drinking in March at the restaurant and then went to a woman’s home at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Once at Lakeside Landings, the group continued drinking and an argument broke out when one person spilled a drink on the floor.

