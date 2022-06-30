ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom Run set for July 2

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmelFest will be off to a running start. The Freedom Run, consisting of a 5-mile and a 1.5-mile fun run, kicks off festivities at 8 a.m. July 2 at Carmel High School. Jason Springer, marketing manager for event organizer Tuxedo Brothers, said this is the 15th year the event has been...

Current Publishing

Un5gettable to appear at Feinstein’s

Un5gettable started as five friends from Kokomo having fun performing. “We started 20 years ago in our late teens and early 20s,” Carmel resident Joe Cameron said. “We were friends first. We decided to do a couple performances as a gag. We went our separate ways to live life.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield’s own Cailyn Henderson takes top spot at state amateur golf tournament

Cailyn Henderson will soon begin her dream of making it onto the professional golf tour, but on Friday, she won the state’s biggest amateur tournament. The Westfield graduate triumphed at the Indiana Women’s Golf Association’s Women’s State Amateur Championship, which finished up Friday at Delaware Country Club in Muncie. Henderson won the three-day, 54-hole event by four strokes with a score of 217, totaling four over par for the tournament.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Hairbangers Ball to return to Noblesville Fourth of July festival

Music performed by Hairbangers Ball is always a tribute to the 1980s hair metal bands era. However, the selection of songs typically varies with the audience. The band regularly performs songs by Motley Crue, Guns & Roses, Poison, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi. “Occasionally, we get into music from bands...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New owner reopens Zing! Cafe in Carmel’s Village of WestClay

When Michelle Drew and her family moved to the Village of WestClay in Carmel, they enjoyed having a neighborhood coffee shop. “We loved it just as much as everybody,” Drew said. “We hated to see it sitting here (closed).”. So, when Zing Cafe, 12710 Meeting House Rd., closed...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel moving to larger space in Noblesville

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel is moving to Noblesville. Along with the move from the 146th Street location, the veterinarian practice will change its name to Noah’s Animal Hospital North. “We have so many fantastic Hamilton County clients and their pets, we have simply outgrown the space on 146th...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Cookbook to celebrate 30 years of sister city partnership between Carmel, Kawachinagano

As Carmel and Kawachinagano, Japan, prepare to celebrate 30 years as sister cities, Carmel resident Ethan McAndrews is creating a cookbook to mark the milestone. McAndrews, a 2017 Carmel High School graduate and an international relations graduate student, is gathering recipes, profiles and stories about food and culture from each location for the book, to be released in 2024. It will feature 15 entries from each community in honor of the 30th anniversary of Carmel and Kawachinagano’s sister city relationship.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Plant trees, reap benefits

Close your eyes and picture the canopy of trees as you drive on River Road or the sweeping sugar maple growing in your neighbor’s yard. Trees provide peaceful beauty to our Carmel landscape, along with many other benefits. Tree leaves absorb carbon dioxide and water and use the sun’s...
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel school board OKs $9.5M activity center at Carmel High School

The Carmel Clay School board of trustees voted June 27 to approve an 85,000-square-foot activity center at Carmel High School to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the space as well. Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield takes no action on establishing historic preservation commission

City leaders in Westfield have tabled an ordinance that would establish a historic preservation commission. Westfield City Council members agreed to take no action on the matter during its June 27 meeting. The proposal was brought to the council in March by Indiana Landmarks Association Vice President Mark Dollase, who described it as an avenue to protect historic buildings or districts in the future.
WESTFIELD, IN
peakofohio.com

Jacobs commits to Ball State for baseball

Former Indian Lake baseball standout Clay Jacobs has announced he has committed to Ball State for the next three years to continue playing baseball. Clay was recently studying Business Management and playing baseball at Sinclair Community College.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Man dies in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a fatal crash in Tipton County. Police said Friday 32-year-old Seth Young, of Kokomo, died in the crash that happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on State Road 28 and Harmony Street in Elwood. Police said Young was driving a 2010 Honda...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies

GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
GREENSBURG, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Town council members say accounting software hampers ability to conduct financial business

The Zionsville Town Council is having a difficult time completing its duties because of discrepancies in the town’s finances, according to council members. Council President Jason Plunkett said the discrepancies are caused by OpenGov software, a financial reporting system. The town began using the software in 2021 after voting to transition to OpenGov in 2020.
ZIONSVILLE, IN

