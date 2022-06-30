ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland’s Crowley named Gatorade Washington state girls soccer player of the year

Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough she played her final prep season last fall, Richland High School senior Hayden Crowley was named the Gatorade Washington girls soccer state player of the year last week. Crowley will play for the University of Washington this fall (joining grad student Summer Yates, a Chiawana grad). Crowley, a...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Prakel repeats, breaks state record at Yakima Mile

The Downtown Yakima Mile’s perfect streak of state records hit three races thanks to a familiar face breaking the tape Saturday night. Defending champion Sam Prakel pulled away late to finish in a time of 3:50.5, more than a full second faster than Amos Bartelsmeyer’s 3:51.79 at the inaugural race in June 2019. Nikki Hiltz set the Washington women’s record with a winning time of 4:21.5 in 2021, when Prakel outsprinted a loaded field to win in 3:54.
YAKIMA, WA
lyndentribune.com

Hatchett staying home, commits to Washington

FERNDALE – After over a year of college visits, Ferndale’s highly-coveted 2023 offensive lineman Landen Hatchett has made up his mind. On Wednesday, June 29, Landen announced his commitment to the University of Washington. He will join his brother Geirean Hatchett in the trenches of the Huskies’ interior offensive line.
FERNDALE, WA
fanrecap.com

Here’s Why Exiting the Pac-12 Would Be a Good Thing for UW

The University of Washington entered Thursday feeling pretty good about the direction of all things football, with Kalen DeBoer’s new Husky coaching staff wowing everyone with a series of recruiting successes over the past week and a half. Then USC and UCLA effectively blew up the Pac-12 Conference. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wanderwisdom.com

111 Places to Go and Things to Do in Western Washington

I've lived in western Washington for decades and am admittedly addicted to seeking out all the beauty and adventure it has to offer. There's Something for Everyone in Western Washington. Being a western Washington native myself, I have to admit that I'm a little biased and truly believe that it...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Asian giant hornet trapping season kicks off in Washington

With the start of July comes the kickoff of Asian giant hornet trapping season. This is the time of year when worker hornets start emerging from their nests and can be trapped. The season generally lasts through December, at which time the hornets go into winter hibernation. For the third...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Sockeye fishing expands on much of the Columbia River as returns exceed expectations

OLYMPIA – With sockeye salmon returning to the Columbia River in numbers well above the preseason forecast, fishery managers announced Thursday that sockeye fishing will open from the Astoria-Megler Bridge on the lower river to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco, and daily limits increase from there to Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport on the upper river.
nomadlawyer.org

Yakima : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Yakima , Washington

Yakima, Washington, is a popular destination for wine lovers. It’s located in the Yakima Valley which is one of the most fertile areas in the Pacific Northwest. There are many family-friendly attractions available in the area, including museums and performance venues as well as outdoor natural attractions. Some attractions may be temporarily closed. Hours and availability may have changed.
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington 4th of July fireworks: where to watch and when

Fourth of July celebrations are back and in full force this year! And with so many cities celebrating, it’s your choice to decide where you and your family want to set up camp, throw down a big ‘ol blanket, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see the spectacular light show! Here’s a run down of where to see the fireworks on Independence Day.
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 4th of July Carnival at State Fair Park

Scenes from the 4th of July Carnival Saturday, July 2, 2022 at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima residents respond to new Washington laws

Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Cannibal Bugs Leave Oregon in Terror, Is Washington Next?

There's a bug near the Tri-Cities causing quite a nuisance. The question is this bug headed to Washington State next?. Insects are just a fact of life and in most instances are vital for life on the planet Earth. Do you recall ice worms and murder hornets?. There is one...
whitman.edu

Whitman College Board of Trustees Appoints Three New Members

Leigh Ann Lucero ’91, Marshal K. McReal ’84 and Aaron Perrine ’99 are the newest members of the Whitman College Board of Trustees, joining July 1. Lucero earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Whitman, with a minor in Spanish. She went on to earn a MA in student development administration from Seattle University and her JD from the University of Washington School of Law. Lucero is an Associate General Counsel at Microsoft Corporation. She is a member of the Corporate, External and Legal Affairs organization, supporting Microsoft’s Xbox gaming business. Prior to practicing law, Lucero was the Director of Residence Life at Gonzaga University. She has served Whitman as a class associate, a member of the Board of Overseers from 2004-2017, and as a member of the President’s Advisory Board, serving as Chair from 2017-2020.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather Expectations for 4th of July Weekend

A low-pressure storm from British Columbia is coming into our area bringing Thunderstorms into the Blues around 4:30 p.m. We should see thunderstorms in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley, and Kittitas County around 8 p.m. tonight with gusts up to 20 MPH. Thunderstorms and showers will continue this evening potentially into Sunday,...
YAKIMA, WA

