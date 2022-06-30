Richland’s Crowley named Gatorade Washington state girls soccer player of the year

Leigh Ann Lucero ’91, Marshal K. McReal ’84 and Aaron Perrine ’99 are the newest members of the Whitman College Board of Trustees, joining July 1. Lucero earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Whitman, with a minor in Spanish. She went on to earn a MA in student development administration from Seattle University and her JD from the University of Washington School of Law. Lucero is an Associate General Counsel at Microsoft Corporation. She is a member of the Corporate, External and Legal Affairs organization, supporting Microsoft’s Xbox gaming business. Prior to practicing law, Lucero was the Director of Residence Life at Gonzaga University. She has served Whitman as a class associate, a member of the Board of Overseers from 2004-2017, and as a member of the President’s Advisory Board, serving as Chair from 2017-2020.
