A 72-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday morning. Claude Chevis, 72, of Church Point, was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado east on La. 754 as Willis J. Curley, 47, of Opelousas, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra south on Jessie Richard Road. Curley failed to yield at the stop sign at the roads’ intersection, began to cross and was struck on the passenger side by Chevis’ Silverado, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO