Carmel, IN

CarmelFest 2022 Fireworks

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmelFest Fireworks return for 2 nights. Sunday July 3 in east and west Carmel. Monday, July 4 in central Carmel. The fireworks are synchronized...

Current Publishing

City of Westfield takes no action on establishing historic preservation commission

City leaders in Westfield have tabled an ordinance that would establish a historic preservation commission. Westfield City Council members agreed to take no action on the matter during its June 27 meeting. The proposal was brought to the council in March by Indiana Landmarks Association Vice President Mark Dollase, who described it as an avenue to protect historic buildings or districts in the future.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Un5gettable to appear at Feinstein’s

Un5gettable started as five friends from Kokomo having fun performing. “We started 20 years ago in our late teens and early 20s,” Carmel resident Joe Cameron said. “We were friends first. We decided to do a couple performances as a gag. We went our separate ways to live life.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Cookbook to celebrate 30 years of sister city partnership between Carmel, Kawachinagano

As Carmel and Kawachinagano, Japan, prepare to celebrate 30 years as sister cities, Carmel resident Ethan McAndrews is creating a cookbook to mark the milestone. McAndrews, a 2017 Carmel High School graduate and an international relations graduate student, is gathering recipes, profiles and stories about food and culture from each location for the book, to be released in 2024. It will feature 15 entries from each community in honor of the 30th anniversary of Carmel and Kawachinagano’s sister city relationship.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Hairbangers Ball to return to Noblesville Fourth of July festival

Music performed by Hairbangers Ball is always a tribute to the 1980s hair metal bands era. However, the selection of songs typically varies with the audience. The band regularly performs songs by Motley Crue, Guns & Roses, Poison, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi. “Occasionally, we get into music from bands...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel moving to larger space in Noblesville

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel is moving to Noblesville. Along with the move from the 146th Street location, the veterinarian practice will change its name to Noah’s Animal Hospital North. “We have so many fantastic Hamilton County clients and their pets, we have simply outgrown the space on 146th...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Town council members say accounting software hampers ability to conduct financial business

The Zionsville Town Council is having a difficult time completing its duties because of discrepancies in the town’s finances, according to council members. Council President Jason Plunkett said the discrepancies are caused by OpenGov software, a financial reporting system. The town began using the software in 2021 after voting to transition to OpenGov in 2020.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Plant trees, reap benefits

Close your eyes and picture the canopy of trees as you drive on River Road or the sweeping sugar maple growing in your neighbor’s yard. Trees provide peaceful beauty to our Carmel landscape, along with many other benefits. Tree leaves absorb carbon dioxide and water and use the sun’s...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

New owner reopens Zing! Cafe in Carmel’s Village of WestClay

When Michelle Drew and her family moved to the Village of WestClay in Carmel, they enjoyed having a neighborhood coffee shop. “We loved it just as much as everybody,” Drew said. “We hated to see it sitting here (closed).”. So, when Zing Cafe, 12710 Meeting House Rd., closed...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence Police investigate crash resulting in fatality

Just before 11 p.m. on July 1, Lawrence police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happed at the intersection of E 46th St. and N Post Rd. in Lawrence. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a red pick-up truck, was going south on N Post Rd. when it struck the other vehicle. The adult male driver of the passenger car was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, but was declared decieced upon arrival.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Republicans show support for clean energy, climate policy

From left, Suzie Jaworowski, a candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; Bob Inglis, a former congressman from South Carolina; Kacey Crane, executive director of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy; and State Sen. Jim Merritt were among Republicans who met June 15 for Hoosier Happy Hour at Upland Brewing in Carmel to show support for clean energy and climate policy. Brainard gave keynote remarks, highlighting conservative leadership efforts to protect the environment, such as President Richard Nixon’s establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency. The event was co-hosted by ICAE and RepublicEN. Additional Hoosier Happy Hour events are scheduled for July 20 in West Lafayette and Aug. 10 in South Bend. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Webb)
Community Policy