CarmelFest 2022 Fireworks

Just before 11 p.m. on July 1, Lawrence police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happed at the intersection of E 46th St. and N Post Rd. in Lawrence. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a red pick-up truck, was going south on N Post Rd. when it struck the other vehicle. The adult male driver of the passenger car was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, but was declared decieced upon arrival.

