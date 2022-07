PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail. For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail. It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles. The bill passed both chambers on Friday.

