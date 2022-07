KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Every Saturday this month following the holiday weekend, Kenton County Parks and Recreation will have a new “Walk and Talk Nature Hike Series.”. The idea stemmed from Marisa Hayward, Recreation Intern at Kenton County Parks and Recreation, who was, “really inspired by how many trails that we actually have in the Kenton County Park system. This was not something I had ever known about before starting my internship here and I have lived in the Northern Kentucky area my whole life.”

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO