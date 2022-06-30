5 Star Wars games to play if you liked Obi-Wan Kenobi

For those that haven’t already guessed this, the majority of the Inquisitors were at one time connected to the Jedi Order in one way or another. This might not be news to superfans and diehards that have been around and seen every show, and read every book and comic, but to some folks, it might not be common knowledge. It’s not hard to figure out though since the Force-sensitive beings had to come from somewhere, and while it’s true that Sith and dark side Force-users have been found in the Star Wars galaxy now and then, the Inquisitors were selected due to their power and their skills, much as anyone is picked up in the same manner. But to think that a group of Force-users was brought together to hunt down other Force-users, namely Jedi, is disturbing on many because it means that the techniques and methods used in turning these individuals to the dark side had to be some of the worst since a good number of the Inquisitors were padawans at one time. One has to imagine that the torture that some of them underwent must have been rather extensive, not to mention damaging in a nearly irreversible way.

