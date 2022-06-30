Body found in Columbia considered homicide, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are working to identify a woman they believe was responsible for a shooting late Saturday night in a park area. According to a department spokesperson, officers were called to the area of Eastwood Park off of Boulevard Road around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting that happened as a gathering was taking place. Police said a 21-yea-old woman and a 29-year-old man had been wounded in the shooting and were treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

