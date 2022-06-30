Body found in Columbia considered homicide, police say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 3-year-old South Carolina girl died Friday in an accident that also injured her brother, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office. Jacqueline Major Swansea was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead after Friday’s incident in Cope. Sean D. Fogle of the coroner’s office said her death was an accident […]
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were found shot to death in a motel room. Authorities say at 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, deputies responded to Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North for shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash on I-77 that initially led to all southbound lanes being shut down has partially been cleared. Cameras showed at least one vehicle in the median and an ambulance, at one point, left the scene. The crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation,...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Burglary suspect James Murphy, who is accused of stealing electronics and other items from Ebenezer Lutheran and another location on Bull was caught on Friday. The Columbia Police Department reported an officer saw Murphy on Bull Street and Calhoun Street during the afternoon. Murphy is...
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are working to identify a woman they believe was responsible for a shooting late Saturday night in a park area. According to a department spokesperson, officers were called to the area of Eastwood Park off of Boulevard Road around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting that happened as a gathering was taking place. Police said a 21-yea-old woman and a 29-year-old man had been wounded in the shooting and were treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Sunday on a sidewalk in Columbia. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, who was found around 9:30 a.m. on Gregg Street, was 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina. The agency ruled Chestnut's death a homicide but did not provide a manner of death.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after one of them allegedly hit a 2-year-old repeatedly. The incident happened at 9710 Two Notch Road on Friday around 1:30 p.m., The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man hitting a child.
CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a Chester County, S.C. crash early Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the wreck happened just before 5 a.m. at U.S. 21 near Riverview Circle. A driver in a 2014 Lincoln Sedan headed south ran off the road...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — West Columbia police are investigating after a man's body was found. Around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, police got a call about an injured man near the 2600 block of Augusta Road. When they arrived, they determined the man was dead. So far, no...
ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WACH) — A three-year-old girl is dead, and her brother is injured after an incident, according to authorities in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Jacqueline Major, was fatally wounded on Friday. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person died Saturday night when their vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree in Lexington County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS/ Independence Day travel predicted to be second busiest since 2000, how you can stay safe. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the...
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who died after being struck by a vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Michale A. Jackson. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Police: Man wanted for domestic violence against wife. The Aiken Department of Public Safety Office Safety Officer discovered Jackson on the...
