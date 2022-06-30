ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

South Carolina man pleads guilty after involvement in January 6th Capitol Breach

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281Mvw_0gRA3V1x00

WASHINGTON (WJBF) – One South Carolina man is now serving time behind bars after pleading guilty to two felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Tenney, along with several other rioters, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to authorities, in December 2020, Tenney made plans to travel to Washington on January 6th, and he sent a Facebook message on December 28th, 2020, stating, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

According to official court documents, during the January 6th domestic attacks, Tenney illegally entered the Capitol Building moving to the area inside the Rotunda Doors, arriving there at approximately 2:24 p.m.

ALSO ON WJBF: Supreme Court overturns Trump-era border policy

The official court documents continue with this account of what happened and Tenney’s involvement on January 6th:

Rioters had amassed outside the doors and were struggling against the police officers attempting to secure the building. Tenney tried to open the Rotunda Doors to allow the rioters inside, and he had contact with multiple federal employees while doing so. He succeeded in opening one of the doors.  A police officer who was outside tried to push them closed, and Tenney resisted, pushing against the door to try to keep it open. An employee of the House Sergeant at Arms then ran towards Tenney, pushing him aside in an effort to close the door. Tenney grabbed the employee by the shoulder. He and other rioters surrounded the employee, and a heated conversation began. A rioter from outside the doors forced his way inside and pushed the employee of the House Sergeant at Arms away.

Tenney, meanwhile, continued to stand in the doorway, and locked arms with a Capitol Police officer who was just outside the doors. He and the officer moved inside, towards the Rotunda. Tenney pushed away the officer’s hand. While in the Rotunda, he yelled, “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!” He then returned to the Rotunda Doors, where he assisted rioters entering the building, patting them on the back and helping them move forward. When another Capitol Police officer entered the area, Tenney pushed him to the side. Tenney ultimately had to be pulled back inside so that the Rotunda Doors could be closed to keep other rioters from entering. He then retreated to the Rotunda and exited the Capitol through a window at approximately 2:32 p.m.

According to authorities, Tenney was arrested on June 29th, 2021, in Anderson, South Carolina.

Tenney is set to be sentenced on Oct. 20th, 2022 where he faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison in prison on the civil disorder charge and up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge.

Authorities say the charges also carry potential financial penalties.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty

According to authorities, more than 840 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement in the 17 months since January 6th, 2021.

Investigators say that this investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

Related
WJBF

Missing Columbia County man found dead

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Coroners Office has identified a man, whose body was found June 12th in the area of Fish Hatchery Road. Steven Williams Junior’s body was found at Dearing State Ponds inside an abandoned trailer near where he was last seen. NewsChannel 6’s Mary Calkins previously spoke with Williams […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WANTED: RCSO searching for woman accused of Armed Robbery at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a violent woman. Authorities say 49-year-old Verneka Petrice Ware is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault at the Augusta Mall on June 21st. The 80-year-old victim was in the Macy’s parking lot when she was confronted. The victim told […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Capitol Building#Capitol Breach#The U S Congress#The Rotunda Doors#Supreme Court
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
John M. Dabbs

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Virginia couple missing at sea for 11 days is safe and needed no help getting home

A Virginia couple was located unscathed Friday, 11 days after their sailboat hit rough weather in the Atlantic Ocean and they could not be reached, officials said. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia, said the vessel they planned to sail to the Azores and on to Greece was struck by lightning, thwarting the journey but leaving them unharmed, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJBF

Four SC residents plead guilty to conspiracy after obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – Four South Carolina residents are now behind bars after pleading guilty to obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans. According to authorities, Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, plead guilty to conspiracy to […]
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy