South Carolina man pleads guilty after involvement in January 6th Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (WJBF) – One South Carolina man is now serving time behind bars after pleading guilty to two felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Tenney, along with several other rioters, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to authorities, in December 2020, Tenney made plans to travel to Washington on January 6th, and he sent a Facebook message on December 28th, 2020, stating, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

According to official court documents, during the January 6th domestic attacks, Tenney illegally entered the Capitol Building moving to the area inside the Rotunda Doors, arriving there at approximately 2:24 p.m.

The official court documents continue with this account of what happened and Tenney’s involvement on January 6th:

Rioters had amassed outside the doors and were struggling against the police officers attempting to secure the building. Tenney tried to open the Rotunda Doors to allow the rioters inside, and he had contact with multiple federal employees while doing so. He succeeded in opening one of the doors. A police officer who was outside tried to push them closed, and Tenney resisted, pushing against the door to try to keep it open. An employee of the House Sergeant at Arms then ran towards Tenney, pushing him aside in an effort to close the door. Tenney grabbed the employee by the shoulder. He and other rioters surrounded the employee, and a heated conversation began. A rioter from outside the doors forced his way inside and pushed the employee of the House Sergeant at Arms away. Tenney, meanwhile, continued to stand in the doorway, and locked arms with a Capitol Police officer who was just outside the doors. He and the officer moved inside, towards the Rotunda. Tenney pushed away the officer’s hand. While in the Rotunda, he yelled, “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!” He then returned to the Rotunda Doors, where he assisted rioters entering the building, patting them on the back and helping them move forward. When another Capitol Police officer entered the area, Tenney pushed him to the side. Tenney ultimately had to be pulled back inside so that the Rotunda Doors could be closed to keep other rioters from entering. He then retreated to the Rotunda and exited the Capitol through a window at approximately 2:32 p.m.

According to authorities, Tenney was arrested on June 29th, 2021, in Anderson, South Carolina.

Tenney is set to be sentenced on Oct. 20th, 2022 where he faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison in prison on the civil disorder charge and up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge.

Authorities say the charges also carry potential financial penalties.

According to authorities, more than 840 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement in the 17 months since January 6th, 2021.

Investigators say that this investigation remains ongoing.

