Charlotte County, FL

54 people arrested following Charlotte County drug operation

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uvd3G_0gRA3TGV00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – 54 people have been arrested and another eleven are still at large following a massive drug operation in Charlotte County.

For the past six months, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit has been conducting “Operation Poisonous Fruit”. 54 cases were developed where the individuals sold and delivered fentanyl or methamphetamine.

There were an additional 27 cases involving trafficking of the drugs. All individuals were also additionally charged with simple possession, which resulted in 81 more charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBQkc_0gRA3TGV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnJGA_0gRA3TGV00

Approximately 1000 grams of methamphetamine and 78.7 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets.

“Our community is undeniably safer due to the hard work of the Narcotics Unit and all of the other members who assisted throughout Operation Poisonous Fruit,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “We will continue to put these dealers behind bars until they get the message. We will not tolerate this poison being dealt on our streets.”

Individuals who are still wanted are listed below:

  • Anthony Thomas 07/07/1991
  • Walter Bushman 08/11/1975
  • Rebecca Callahan 12/30/1997
  • Jimi Clemens 04/20/1986
  • Brittany Cross 10/06/1991
  • Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee 07/30/1974
  • Toni Layton 06/06/1975
  • Jennifer Olson 08/27/1981
  • Jackie Palon 04/23/1964
  • Suzanne Silva 11/21/1993
  • Darryl Haynes 07/15/1987

The following individuals are those who have already been arrested:

  • Dustin Badke 01/11/1991
  • Gregory Bores 04/16/1965
  • Nicholas Bores 09/10/1993
  • Jessica Brown 02/05/1990
  • Joshua Browning 01/25/1987
  • John Brugman 11/10/1967
  • David D Butler 02/05/1971
  • Quwan Capers 08/07/1981
  • David Caro 02/18/1988
  • Leonard Dorris 12/05/1980
  • Major Evans 01/17/1976
  • Peggy Ford 07/11/1982
  • Askia Forman 02/12/1987
  • Christopher Gore 09/29/1978
  • Franklin Grove 12/3/1984
  • Anthony Heathcock 05/26/1971
  • William Hughes 04/21/1994
  • Corie Bennett 03/26/1978
  • Gene Hughes 06/20/1982
  • Thaddeus Majtyka 08/31/1984
  • Jacqueline MacLeod 06/02/1962
  • Taylor Neuman 09/11/1993
  • Shane Wozniak 06/03/1988
  • Kristy Farnsworth 03/11/1980
  • Julie Chambers 10/23/1988
  • Kimberly Diggins 02/26/1983
  • Brian Edwards 04/07/1973
  • Christopher Ridgeway 09/13/1977
  • Thomas Paige 01/22/1987
  • Brandy Gibson 08/28/1984
  • Alicia Descalzo 08/21/1983
  • Melissa Roesing 06/03/1984
  • Chelsea Smith 03/31/1993
  • Eric Conner 10/22/1983
  • Ryan Gros 05/10/1979
  • Ryan White 07/05/1980
  • Walter Long 01/31/1979
  • Kayla Williams 03/06/1991
  • Brandon Tufts 06/17/1985
  • Jennifer Orlick 01/19/1983
  • Christopher Whitis 10/16/1974
  • Andrea Burns 04/22/1972
  • Jason Lamka 01/31/1986
  • Taylor Costales-Plaja 10/10/1999
  • Kellie Rudy 05/29/1958
  • Barbara Ridgeway 09/13/1977
  • Megan Perkins 07/19/1985
  • Robert Rhinesmith 12/19/1968
  • Charles Rife 03/09/1963
  • Xavier Sanchez 04/16/1996
  • Amanda Scoles 05/02/1978
  • Joshua Nowak-Hahlbohm 11/16/1979
  • Karl Patureau 03/11/1959
  • Pamela Peak 08/18/1969

