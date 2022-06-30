Upcoming Kansas City Royals game will be without announcers in the broadcast booth

Earlier this season, the Royals radio network scrambled to find replacements for a week’s worth of games because of illnesses.

That’s how Triple-A announcer Jake Eisenberg and Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney ended up calling two of Kansas City’s games against the Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Sweeney also worked as an analyst for another three games in Baltimore.

On Sunday, there will be no TV announcers in the booth for the Royals’ game against the Tigers in Detroit. But it will have nothing to do with an unforeseen illness.

This is planned.

The game won’t be on Bally Sports Kansas City but will be shown on Peacock, which is NBC’s streaming platform.

Instead of having broadcasters call the action, in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed, former Tigers outfielder/Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe, and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton will do an in-game tour of Comerica Park with other special features and interviews.

Here is what Peacock said fans can expect to see in addition to game action: