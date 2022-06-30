Six sports represented in 2022 Baylor Hall of Fame Class

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, arguably the most decorated football player in program history, highlights a Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 class which includes eight former student-athletes from six different sports.

Joining Griffin in the latest group to be inducted will be Jeremy Alcorn (men’s golf), Taylor Barnes Fallon (volleyball), Demond “Tweety” Carter (men’s basketball), Doak Field (football), Gary Kafer (track & field), Josh Ludy (baseball) and Quentin Iglehart-Summers (track & field).

Also recognized will be former Baylor lettermen and decorated Air Force pilots Col. Tyree Newton (baseball) and the late Col. Wilbur Mehaffey (football), as the latest additions to the “B” Association Wall of Honor.

The 2022 Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 18, in the Cashion Building Banquet Room on the Baylor University campus. Tickets are $50 per person, with table sponsorships also available at the green ($600) and gold ($800) levels and can be purchased by contacting the “B” Association at 254-710-3045 or by email at tammy_hardin@baylor.edu .

Organized in 1960, the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame recognizes and honors individuals whose participation and contributions have enriched and strengthened the university’s athletics program. Student-athletes are required to wait ten years after completing their eligibility before they can be nominated for the Hall of Fame.

Beginning with the inaugural 1960 class that included coach Floyd “Uncle Jim” Crow and baseball’s Ted Lyons, 257 honorees have been elected or already enshrined in the Hall of Fame, while Newton and Mehaffey become the 30 th and 31 st additions to the Wall of Honor. The Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor recipients also will be honored on the field at McLane Stadium during the Baylor-TCU football game on Saturday, November 19.

Ranked second in program history with five individual tournament victories, Alcorn earned first-team All-Big 12 and honorable mention All-America honors as a sophomore in 2005. That year, he was twice named Big 12 Golfer of the Month, won three medalist honors, and had a 71.763-stroke average that ranked as the second-best in school history at that point.

15 years later, he still ranks among the all-time leaders in career top-ten finishes (17), top-five finishes (11) and scoring average (73.19). Following a pro career which included two wins on the Adams Tour, Alcorn has been a college assistant coach for the last eight seasons at Texas Tech, Coastal Carolina, and Liberty, leading the Flames to their third-straight NCAA Championship berth this year.

Part of a historic 2009 volleyball season which included the program’s first Sweet 16 berth and first win over a top-10 team, Barnes Fallon had 50 assists, 20 digs and eight kills in the Bears’ 3-1 upset win at eighth-seeded Cal in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Along with teammate and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Anna Breyfogle Lyon, she was one of the program’s first All-Americans, earning honorable mention honors from the AVCA in 2009.

A two-time all-region and first-team All-Big 12 pick as a setter, Barnes Fallon still holds the Baylor record for career assists (5,120) and broke the school and Big 12 records with 205 career service aces. In addition to leading the team in aces and assists for four-straight years, she is one of just two players in program history with 4,000 career assists and 1,000 digs (1,135).

Baylor basketball’s first McDonalds All-American, Carter played six years of varsity basketball at Reserve (La.) Christian School, scoring a national-record 7,457 points, and leading his team to four state championships. At Baylor, he cracked the career top-ten list with 1,437 points and ranks in the top five all-time in career three-pointers made (274), assists (474) and steals (153).

After averaging 10.6 points for an NIT finalist in 2009, Tweety averaged 15.0 points and a Big 12-leading 5.9 assists as a senior, helping the Bears to a then school-record 28 wins and their first Elite Eight appearance while earning fourth-team All-America honors. After a twelve-year pro career, he was named Baylor basketball’s director of player development in March.

A captain on Baylor football’s 10-2 Southwest Conference championship team in 1980, Field was a four-year starter in a stacked linebacking corps which included Lester Ward and All-American Mike Singletary. Earning consensus All-SWC honors that season, Doak was the team’s leading tackler in the 1979 Peach Bowl and 1980 Cotton Bowl and ranks seventh all-time in career tackles (330) and third in assists (166).

Selected to play in the Hula and Japan Bowl all-star games, Field was taken in the seventh round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The former all-state linebacker from Burnet (Texas) High School played one year with the St. Louis Cardinals and three seasons in the USFL with the Chicago Blitz and Arizona Wranglers before suffering a career-ending injury.

Griffin set or tied 54 school records at Baylor, passing for 10,366 yards and 78 touchdowns while rushing for 2,254 yards and 33 TDs. Overcoming a knee injury early in his career, RG3 won the 2011 Heisman Trophy as a fourth-year junior and led a 10-3 Bears’ team to its first bowl victory in 19 years, passing for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Before all this, he won a Big 12 title and finished third in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2008 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships as a first-semester freshman. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Griffin earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in leading the Washington Redskins to the playoffs and played eight seasons in the league before becoming a college football analyst with ESPN.

After winning back-to-back state championships and Texas Relays titles at Gatesville High School, Kafer selected Baylor over the 50 scholarship offers he received as one of the premier high jumpers in the country. As a freshman in 1972, Kafer became the Southwest Conference’s first seven-foot high jumper, clearing 7-0 ¼ to win the Fort Worth Coaches Indoor Games.

Kafer cleared the seven-foot mark twice more as a freshman, winning the Texas Relays and Border Olympics, but suffered a knee injury at the conference outdoor meet that year at Arkansas and never got to that height again. Still, he came back to win the SWC Outdoor title as a senior in 1975 with a mark of 6-9 ¼, before returning to Gatesville as a track and girls’ basketball coach.

A career .287 hitter with five homers going into his senior season, Ludy had a monster final year to earn first-team All-America and Big 12 Player of the Year honors in 2012. In the “Feed the Beaver” season, he hit .362 with a Big 12-best 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in leading the Bears to a conference-record 24-game winning streak, a Big 12 title and one win away from the College World Series.

Starting 62 of Baylor’s 66 games that season at catcher, Ludy also was named a Johnny Bench Award semifinalist and selected to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team. An eighth-round draft pick by Philadelphia, he played two years in the Phillies’ organization and finished his six-year pro career hitting 42 homers in four seasons with the independent-league River City (Mo.) Cats.

A four-time NCAA national champion and seven-time All-American, Iglehart-Summers ran the anchor leg for the bulk of Baylor’s incredible 42-race winning streak in the 4x400m relay that included the indoor championships in 2007 and ’09 and the outdoor titles in 2007 and ’08. He also added an individual All-America honor at the 2007 NCAA Indoor Championships, finishing third in the 400 meters.

More than a decade later, Iglehart-Summers still holds the top two times in the outdoor 4x400m relay, running a school-record 3:00.04 in 2007 with Reggie Witherspoon, LeJerald Betters and Kevin Mutai and 3:00.22 in 2008 with Betters, Marcus Boyd and Justin Boyd. Internationally, he won gold medals at the 2006 World Junior Championships in Beijing and the 2012 World Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

The “B” Association Wall of Honor annually recognizes Baylor letterwinners and graduates whose meritorious accomplishments in public or private life following graduation have brought positive public recognition, credit and honor to Baylor and the athletics department.

Commissioned into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant after his Baylor football playing days (1948-51) and graduating with a degree in accounting, Col. Mehaffey spent 28 years in the Air Force Air Training Command as a pilot, instructor, supervisor and director of flight operations. The highly decorated Vietnam veteran flew 198 F-4 missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Legion of Merit among his many military decorations.

After a second career with the Texas Department of Transportation, as a manager in the finance division, Mehaffey volunteered with Faith in Action and First United Methodist in Georgetown. On the day he died, November 21, 2020, at the age of 90, Mehaffey received the Wall of Honor Certificate of Registry from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum as a permanent testament to his commitment to and passion for flight.

The son of a Baptist minister from Rison, Ark., Col. Newton was a three-year starter at second base and team captain in 1953, when he earned All-Southwest Conference honors. In addition to earning a BS degree in biology and a master’s in education, he participated in the Baylor ROTC program and played for the Alpine Cowboys semi-pro baseball team in the summers.In a 30-year career as a pilot and instructor in the Air Force, Newton flew over 400 combat missions in Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross for heroic and extraordinary achievement as an Aircraft Commander on June 6, 1966. Awarded the Legion of Merit upon his retirement, he started a second career as an administrator with the Texas A&M Medical School. Now 90, Newton has been a member of First Baptist Church of College Station since 1985 and currently serves as Co-President of his Sunday school class. He also supports the local Salvation Army and American Legion and donates to the Bryan-College Station Symphony and Arts Council.

