Coming off a busy June that resulted in new scholarship offers from Kentucky and Louisville, 2024 five-star guard Isaiah Elohim was unable to show his abilities on the national stage this week at the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando. Invited to participate, the top-10 rising junior was forced to miss the event with a knee injury. As the rest of the nation’s best competed in front of coaches and pro scouts, he was stuck at home getting an MRI done and learning how long he’d be sidelined with the injury.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO