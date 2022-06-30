Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Norwich Transfer Station

Three teenagers have been arrested after an argument led to a shots fired incident and ended with a crash in Waterbury on Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Alma Street around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said they learned a physical fight had happened outside of the home involving several minors who lived at the home and three other teens who fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO