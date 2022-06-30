Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Norwich Transfer Station

Eight people are displaced after a fire at a home in New London on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to Rosemary Street and arrived to find fire coming out of the windows of the home. Fire officials said the fire had extended to the second floor and the attic and...
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
Three teenagers have been arrested after an argument led to a shots fired incident and ended with a crash in Waterbury on Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Alma Street around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said they learned a physical fight had happened outside of the home involving several minors who lived at the home and three other teens who fled the area in a stolen vehicle.
Two Fairfield County residents died after they were ejected from a vehicle during a crash on I-95 in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-95 North in Milford near Exit 36 at about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2008 Lincoln...
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday. According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke. The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.
A child was injured in a bike accident in Cheshire on Saturday. Police said a 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident on his bike and no car was involved. Authorities described the injury as the brake lever impaling the boy's leg. It does not appear to be life-threatening. The...
Police are investigating after a major accident has left several people seriously injured. Officers responded to a report of a crash on Route 1 between Madison and Thurston Streets in Wrentham just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday. According to Wrentham Police, six people, adults and children, were transported to Rhode Island...
Waterbury fire officials said a toddler that was hospitalized after a house fire that killed his parents has died. The child, who was 16 months old, was hospitalized after a fire tore through a home on 3rd Street Wednesday. The toddler's parents have been identified as 45-year-old Fred Lawson and...
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
New London police are asking for the community to help them keep illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off the road. Illegal bikes and reckless riding have been a problem in New London, and across Connecticut, for years. The police say it is a dangerous situation. Officer Chris White showed NBC...
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at River East Power Equipment in East Hartford early Tuesday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at the store on Tolland Street. Police said their investigation revealed forced entry via a back door and there was no one […]
A motorcycle crash has closed Route 8 north in Shelton on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 11 and 12. Congestion is building in the area between exits 9 and 12. A vehicle and a motorcycle are involved in the crash, according to...
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-95 in Milford Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened on the northbound side at Exit 36. Emergency personnel responded around 6:48 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation, the area has reopened. The cause of the...
Rhode Island State Police (RISP) arrested a man following a road rage incident on Route 95 in Providence on Saturday. Shortly after 4 PM, RISP said that Troopers arrested Harry Cornier, age 45, Pawtucket. He is being charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an officer in execution...
Two people died and a child remains hospitalized after a fire at a home in Waterbury Wednesday, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd Street at about 10 a.m. Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. One was a...
NEWINGTON – State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Newington. Ruben Hernandez, 47, was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with a Connecticut license plate of BG-59809. Hernandez has been described as white/Hispanic, with bald hair...
It’s another blow for people looking for fun in West Haven this July 4th weekend. The fireworks were postponed until Labor Day and now, there’s a $20 parking fee for non-residents. “This is like our third time coming this week and today was the first time they charged...
Comments / 0