Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Norwich Transfer Station

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

NBC Connecticut

8 People Displaced After Fire at New London Home

Eight people are displaced after a fire at a home in New London on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to Rosemary Street and arrived to find fire coming out of the windows of the home. Fire officials said the fire had extended to the second floor and the attic and...
NEW LONDON, CT
FOX 61

Fire seriously damages New London home

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firetruck Crashes Into Car on Way to Call in Hartford

A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Teens Arrested After Argument, Shots Fired Incident and Crash in Waterbury: PD

Three teenagers have been arrested after an argument led to a shots fired incident and ended with a crash in Waterbury on Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Alma Street around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said they learned a physical fight had happened outside of the home involving several minors who lived at the home and three other teens who fled the area in a stolen vehicle.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday. According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke. The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Child Injured in Bike Accident in Cheshire

A child was injured in a bike accident in Cheshire on Saturday. Police said a 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident on his bike and no car was involved. Authorities described the injury as the brake lever impaling the boy's leg. It does not appear to be life-threatening. The...
CHESHIRE, CT
NECN

Toddler Dies in Fire That Killed Parents in Waterbury, CT: Officials

Waterbury fire officials said a toddler that was hospitalized after a house fire that killed his parents has died. The child, who was 16 months old, was hospitalized after a fire tore through a home on 3rd Street Wednesday. The toddler's parents have been identified as 45-year-old Fred Lawson and...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

East Hartford police investigate robbery at River East Power Equipment

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at River East Power Equipment in East Hartford early Tuesday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at the store on Tolland Street. Police said their investigation revealed forced entry via a back door and there was no one […]
NBC Connecticut

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 8 North in Shelton

A motorcycle crash has closed Route 8 north in Shelton on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 11 and 12. Congestion is building in the area between exits 9 and 12. A vehicle and a motorcycle are involved in the crash, according to...
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: 2 people killed in Milford crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-95 in Milford Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened on the northbound side at Exit 36. Emergency personnel responded around 6:48 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation, the area has reopened. The cause of the...
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Arrest Man for Road Rage Incident on Route 95

Rhode Island State Police (RISP) arrested a man following a road rage incident on Route 95 in Providence on Saturday. Shortly after 4 PM, RISP said that Troopers arrested Harry Cornier, age 45, Pawtucket. He is being charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an officer in execution...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

2 Adults Dead, Child Hospitalized After Fire in Waterbury

Two people died and a child remains hospitalized after a fire at a home in Waterbury Wednesday, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd Street at about 10 a.m. Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. One was a...
New Britain Herald

State police late Thursday issue Silver Alert for Newington man

NEWINGTON – State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Newington. Ruben Hernandez, 47, was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with a Connecticut license plate of BG-59809. Hernandez has been described as white/Hispanic, with bald hair...
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Hires Security to Collect Beach Parking Fees

It’s another blow for people looking for fun in West Haven this July 4th weekend. The fireworks were postponed until Labor Day and now, there’s a $20 parking fee for non-residents. “This is like our third time coming this week and today was the first time they charged...

