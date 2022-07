One of the many lessons we learned from the covid-19 pandemic was just how much students and families depend on high-speed internet to maintain everyday life, as well as professional and academic success outside the walls of the office or classroom. We saw many of our residents suffer from challenges of not having access to affordable internet that had enough power to handle the technological needs of an entire household, and it became painfully obvious that something needed to be done to bridge the digital divide.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO