If you’ve spotted what might seem like an odd-looking V-shaped contraption floating in the Reedy River along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, chances are good you’re looking at an unsung hero of the Upstate waterways: ReWa’s first Bandalong™ Litter Trap. Manufactured by Storm Water Systems in Cleveland, Georgia and one of only 23 in the U.S., the low-impact structure is designed to capture litter before it flows farther downstream by using the current to guide debris into the trap, all while protecting wildlife and without hindering recreation.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO