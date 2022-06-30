ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Three Mizzou employees fired after audit finds $30k stolen

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qip2T_0gRA0Rbg00

COLUNBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri fired three employees following the results of an investigation into claims that they were involved in stealing thousands of dollars from the College of Engineering.

According to the university, an internal audit found direct evidence that employees stole more than $30,700 from the university either due to theft of electronic equipment or unauthorized purchases that did not benefit the university.

MU said law enforcement officers are still investigating additional allegations that another $132,000 was also stolen.

“As leaders of the state’s flagship institution, we understand the deep confidence that students, families and the state of Missouri have in us,” said Ryan Rapp, executive vice president of finance and operations. “They trust us with valuable resources as we work to fulfill our missions of education, research, service and economic development.”

Top story: Conflicting stories after toddler injured at St. Charles daycare

An individual reported suspected financial mismanagement, triggering the investigation last year.

The university said the investigation determined employees who felt intimidated by their supervisor helped with the crime.

“We are grateful to those who spoke up and informed the university about their concerns as it led to us uncovering this financial mismanagement,” Michelle Piranio, chief audit and compliance officer for the University of Missouri, said. “Other employees did tell us that they were scared to speak up for fear of retaliation. We want to ensure everyone that we take every report seriously, and concerns can be reported anonymously through the UM System Integrity and Accountability Hotline . We want to strive to be a place where every employee feels valued and safe.”

Piranio stressed that, in addition to the hotline, the university has a process that provides numerous checks on financial transactions. In this case, a former financial officer for the College of Engineering was trusted and given a high level of authority on financial matters, which led to breakdowns of the university’s financial check process.

Twitter likes earn musician first pitch honor at Kansas City Royals game

The university announced new steps to strengthen fiscal accountability following the internal audit. Those actions include:

  • Yearly training stating the university’s department of Surplus Property is the only authorized unit to sell university assets
  • Recurring audits of schools and colleges financial processes
  • Periodic background and credit checks of employees at specific levels and/or titles

In January, the university announced it fired Brandon Guffey, director of financial services for the college and opened the internal audit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
freightwaves.com

Mississippi trucking company, owner charged with misusing PPP funds

A Mississippi trucking company and its owner have been hit with charges they misused funds paid out through the Paycheck Protection Program. Bailey’s Trucking LLC and its owner, Xavier Bailey, of Tallahatchie County, were charged last week with misuse of $143,738 in PPP funds after misrepresenting the size of the company’s payroll in the application.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#College#Audits#Colunbia#Mu
The Independent

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

13-year-old driver and 1 of 3 fatal Florissant crash victims were cousins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New details have been released following a fiery crash in Florissant Monday morning where a 13-year-old driver survived but three other children were killed. The 13-year-old driver is being held at the St. Louis County Family Courts on three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators with the Florissant Police Department revealed […]
FLORISSANT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
FOX 2

22-year-old shot in the face and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old man was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood. Police said officers found Theoreon Sanders at approximately 5:50 p.m. inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the […]
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in St. Louis on his own street

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on his own block Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Dennis Taylor, 49, was found in the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue just after 5 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his residence is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy