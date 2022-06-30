ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia officer comforts crying child during parent’s traffic stop

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

(WFLA) — A photo of a Georgia police officer comforting a crying girl has captured the hearts of many on social media.

On Tuesday, June 28, Interim Chief Snively of the Morrow GA Police Department was called to assist an officer with the arrest of a motorist. During the arrest, a little girl and her mother were also in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyChD_0gRA0H1e00
(Courtesy of Morrow GA Police Department)

While the mother spoke with officers, Chief Snively noticed the child was crying so he knelt and comforted her, answering questions and explaining what was happening.

The police department said the officer was there for the little girl “all without knowing this photo was being taken.”

“Interactions like this happen every day, at every level of our department; and we’re proud that a community member thought to take this picture and share it,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

