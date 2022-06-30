Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

Another mostly mild day with a strong onshore marine influence across the region. A broad are of low pressure continues to push onshore in the Pacific Northwest. This bringing more much needed rainfall to Oregon, Washington and even for parts of Northern California. This means more of the same is expected through about the middle of next week with plenty of fog and mostly cool to mild temperatures. The only exception will be for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast where northerly winds will help to keep the marine layer more in check. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast area through early Sunday and will likely come back in to play for Monday.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO