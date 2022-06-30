ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

By Tony Almanza
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the...

keyt.com



 

calcoastnews.com

Oceanfront concert at the Cliffs, fireworks and other Fourth of July events

For two years, the pandemic curtailed our county’s Fourth of July festivities. Now is the moment to make up for lost time!. Celebrate your Fourth of July with a concert by Kevin Graybill on the oceanfront lawn at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to the community, there will be music, lawn games, a full bar and fire pits. It is a great place to escape the crowds and enjoy beautiful ocean views.
CAYUCOS, CA
globalcirculate.com

Does this Solvang cafe have the best pancakes in California?

Pancakes are not a food as much as they are an experience or a memory. Easy to make (anyone can do it, right?), difficult to make well (mine always turn out goopy in the middle) and almost impossible to separate what’s actually on the plate from one’s own pancake nostalgia.
SOLVANG, CA
kprl.com

Fourth of July Events 07.01.2022

This is a three day fourth of July weekend coming at you, but the first event occurs tomorrow night in Atascadero. That’s the Saturday night Concert in the Park. The Rockin B’s tomorrow evening from 6:30-8:30. Julie Beaver and her band. Then, the fourth of July events begin...
ATASCADERO, CA
Lompoc, CA
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara West Beach Fourth of July Celebration

If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate this Independence Day, there’ll be no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of festive, fun and family-friendly activities is planned throughout the day, including the return of free live music and dance performances!. The festivities will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Businesses at Stearns Wharf brace for packed crowd ahead of 4th of July celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Businesses at Stearns Wharf are bracing for a packed crowd ahead of the 4th of July celebration. The wharf is already busy with visitors. "It’s a wonderful opportunity to come for the Fourth of July and I brought my sister my cousin and my friend from Vegas," said visitor Grace Lay. The post Businesses at Stearns Wharf brace for packed crowd ahead of 4th of July celebration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Sister Cities Celebrate 50 Years with Puerto Vallarta

Irma Lorenza Perez Copado, President Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee was congratulated on Puerto Vallarta celebrating its 100th year in 2022, and 50 years as a Santa Barbara Sister City by Sebastian Aldana, President of Santa Barbara Sister City Committee at the PV/SB Sister City Welcome Garden Party, hosted by Gil and Marti Garcia.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Fourth of July Activities 06.30.2022

Lots going on Monday in the north county. The Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire station precedes the fourth of July parade. The parade runs through Templeton beginning at ten. Atascadero will hold its annual 4th of July Music Festival at the lake park bandstand from 4-8 Monday afternoon and...
TEMPLETON, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest discount tickets on sale for Oct. 15-16 event

Central Coast AirFest will take flight again Oct. 15 and 16 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, and advance discounted tickets are now available for a limited time, an event spokesman said. AirFest will feature military demonstrations, vintage warbirds, aerobatics performances, and more, the spokesman said. This year’s lineup of...
KEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast July 2nd

Another mostly mild day with a strong onshore marine influence across the region. A broad are of low pressure continues to push onshore in the Pacific Northwest. This bringing more much needed rainfall to Oregon, Washington and even for parts of Northern California. This means more of the same is expected through about the middle of next week with plenty of fog and mostly cool to mild temperatures. The only exception will be for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast where northerly winds will help to keep the marine layer more in check. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast area through early Sunday and will likely come back in to play for Monday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Legally Challenged Santa Barbara County Off on Wrong Trail Again in Montecito

The Fourth of July isn’t just a celebration of “the last, best hope for a mankind plagued by tyranny and deprivation,” in the words of the late President Ronald Reagan. It also heralds the start of Cowboy Christmas, an annual stampede of nearly four dozen rodeos — America’s true national pastime — taking place throughout the West this month.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ebby’s Organic Farm Pushed Out of Ellwood Canyon Property in Goleta￼

A Goleta family farm is downsizing after 15 years, giving up about eight acres after a new property owner began charging thousands of dollars a month for water. The farm, Ebby’s Organic Farm — named after farmer Mike Iniguez’s eldest daughter — has sold produce at the Goleta and Santa Barbara Farmers Markets, the Isla Vista Co-Op, and donated produce to organizations that provide free food, like Food not Bombs Isla Vista, Veggie Rescue, and the Isla Vista Community Fridge.
GOLETA, CA

