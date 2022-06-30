ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save $10 on a 10-person first aid kit from Amazon

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 57-piece kit includes bandages, antibiotic ointments, antiseptic towelettes, burn cream packets and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

13 Best Summer Bedding Sets

Our home expert found the best summer bedding sets to deal with hot weather. Stay cool without turning on the air conditioning. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

The 8 Best Bath Mats to Upgrade Your Bathroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bath mats may seem like an insignificant part of your bathroom, but they're actually very practical. Not only do they provide an absorbent, comfortable surface to prevent you from slipping when you get out of the shower, but they can also pull the room together and make it feel more spa-like.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid Kit#Everything You Need
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SFGate

She's 2½. She took an IQ test and just got her Mensa membership card.

Soon after their daughter Isla turned 2, Amanda and Jason McNabb started spotting strange configurations of plastic, multicolored toy letters around their house in a Louisville suburb. Next to a chair: C-H-A-I-R By the couch: S-O-F-A And near the Amazon Fire Stick remote: T-V Not even Booger escaped identification. Next...
LOUISVILLE, KY
PC Gamer

The Kingpin RTX 3090 Ti goes on sale with a bundled 1600W PSU

EVGA has released its long teased (opens in new tab) RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Hybrid Gaming graphics card. As if you needed any reminding after seeing its $2,499 price tag, this isn’t a card with mass market appeal. Perhaps wary that potential buyers will keel over in shock, EVGA is bundling a 1600W Supernova PSU with the card.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

The 'Boise Boys' Team Reveals a Summer Maintenance Move That Can Save Thousands

Wondering what home improvement projects you should tackle right now? Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have plenty of ideas. As the stars of HGTV's "Boise Boys" and "Outgrown," these best friends and business partners have renovated hundreds of homes around Boise, ID. Robertson, a contractor, handles the builds, while style-savvy Caldwell manages the designs.
BOISE, ID
domino

How to Organize a Linen Closet Neatly When You’re Not a Fan of Folding

If you don’t know how to organize a linen closet, towels and sheets can easily get out of control, leaving you searching for the right pillowcases every single time. But trust us: Taking your space from catchall to stylishly serviceable is doable. Start by clearing out stuff you haven’t used in forever, like half-empty shampoo bottles and frayed hand towels and donating what you can. (Psst: We suggest sticking with two sets per bed to save space.) Then check out these tips from Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects, and Sho and Co owner and principal designer Shoshanna Shapiro, to carve out the most functional linen closet layout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

How to Clean Your Mattress at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Have you ever cleaned your mattress? If you're like most people, the answer is probably not -- or at least not often. But there are some solid reasons why you might want to start adding it to your cleaning list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

The Collapsible Beach Wagon Shoppers Call 'the Best Purchase of the Summer' Is $50 Off Right Now

During the coldest winter days, many people dream about spending a relaxing day at the beach or by the lake. But before you can sit under your umbrella or dip your toes in the water, you must first get all of your essentials onto the sand. Having to make multiple trips between your house or car and your sandy camp for the day is a hassle, so shoppers turn to easy-to-use wagons—and this popular choice is on sale for $50 off.
SHOPPING
SFGate

3 Best Money Moves to Make This July

Whether you can’t believe it’s July or you’re wondering how it’s only July, facts are facts: 2022 is halfway over. So in this month’s installment of Money Moves, we’re helping you do a mid-year money checkup to keep your finances going strong for the rest of the year.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Robot vacuums are great, but they can't tackle every cleaning job

Taking the vacuum cleaner for a weekly tour around the home is a chore that many of us would rather avoid. We’d prefer to have someone, or something, do it for us – and increasingly it’s the latter. Robot vacuum cleaners have become increasingly popular in recent years, and having had the opportunity to test dozens of models they’ve certainly revolutionized my house-cleaning routine.
ELECTRONICS
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s Travel Guide: The best products for your next trip

You can download all the apps in the world before your next trip, but you’ll still have to (dun, dun, duunn!) pack. Regardless of what method you use (rolling, folding, or throwing everything in with a prayer), there never seems to be enough space for everything you think you need. But don’t fret! We’ve got another guide with all your packing essentials.
TRAVEL
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy