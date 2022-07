I keep hearing about Lake Powell being low. But, Dillon Reservoir looks full, it rained a bunch last week and it hasn’t been crazy hot. We’re OK here, right?. As long as water flows from the taps in our homes, and Dillon Reservoir “looks” good, many of us don’t think about water. Yet, 99.9% of the Colorado River Basin — the areas, including Summit County, that drain into the Colorado River — is experiencing drought conditions. The recent rain has certainly improved our thirsty landscape, however neighbors to the southwest are seeing river flows low enough to trigger drought restrictions. To get to the heart of your question, we need to look beyond the last week or two and consider the big picture.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO