Fourth of July 2022: 10 sparkling good deals to enjoy during the fireworks

If you are looking for a way to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family over a meal or have some food while the fireworks are going off, here are a few places that have some sparkling good deals this year.

The Fourth of July weekend is all about hanging out at the pool during the day and enjoying fireworks at night. It is also about food staples such as watermelon, hot dogs, corn, dips and so much more. Whether you are a foodie or enjoy some good food with company, there are plenty of ways to do so while getting a great deal or two at the same time.

Here is a sampling of some deals and freebies that restaurants are offering this holiday weekend.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.)

7-Eleven - Enjoy a free small Slurpee from July 1 to July 11 through its 7Rewards app for loyalty members. 7-Eleven will also be offering $1 deals during the same time on grill items including hot dogs, taquitos, mini tacos, pizza and more.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar- Enjoy a drink off of Applebee’s Star-Spangled Sips for July 4th celebration this year for just $5.

Auntie Anne’s - Place an order for a pretzel and get one free on the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Perks app with the code “NOPOPCORN” through July 4th.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - If you want some BBQ grub this Fourth of July, Dickey’s has a few deals for you. Get either $10 off of an order of $55 with the code “FREEDOM10″ or 10% off a pre-ordered catering meal with the code “10OFFCATERING”.

Kona Grill - Enjoy tuna and lobster poke with blue tempura crunch for $17.76 and a flight of red, white, and blue margaritas for $12 at Kona Grill from July 1 through July 4.

Krispy Kreme - Wear red, white and blue to your local Krispy Kreme now through July 4 for a free donut. You can also get a free Original Glazed dozen with a purchase of another dozen from July 1 to July 4.

Red Robin - Red Robin has a limited-time $10 gourmet meal deal through July 31 that is perfect for the Fourth of July weekend. It comes with a choice of select burger off their menu, bottomless fries and a bottomless drink. It is dine-in only though.

Sonic - Get a free cheeseburger when placing an order on the Sonic app now through July 31.

STK Steakhouse - Add a “Red, White & Blue Lobster Topping” to your meal for $17.76 this Fourth of July weekend to change things up.

The Honey Baked Ham Company - Get 40% off your shipping order from Honey Baked Ham with the code “941891″ for July 4. The deal is good through the end of the day July 7.

©2022 Cox Media Group