ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Catholic Charities Reaches Goal for Appeal 2022

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatholic Charities of Buffalo announced Thursday that it has surpassed its $9.5 million goal for Appeal 2022 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith. A total of $9,562,329.69 in cash and pledges was...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

M&T Bank Donates $10,000 to Support CHRIC's First-Time Homebuyer Program

As part of its commitment to first-time homebuyers, M&T Bank recently contributed $10,000 to the Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation & Improvement Corporation (CHRIC), a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. The donation will support CHRIC's first-time homebuyer program, which includes helps with credit, introductions to realtors and lenders, and assistance with budgeting. Classes are offered in both English and Spanish and are open to all homebuyers in Chautauqua County.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Chautauqua County Teams Play in Charity Hockey Event in Buffalo

35 Chautauqua County residents took to the ice at the HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo on Thursday to participate in the annual 11 Day Power Play marathon ice hockey game. The fundraising event began in 2017 with the intention of setting the world record for the longest continuous hockey game. One of this year's players, Greg Krauza from Fredonia, says he plays in memory of friends and family members he has lost to cancer...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New Chautauqua County 4-H Leader Prepares for First County Fair

Chautauqua County 4-H has a new Lead Educator. Lindsey Crisanti replaces Kate Ewer, who left the post earlier this year for a new job in Pennsylvania. Crisanti grew up in nearby Cattaraugus County and graduated from Pine Valley Central School. She later graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in animal science and agricultural education. Cristanti says she is delighted to be in her new position...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia DPW Announces Oil and Stone Work for July 7-8

The Village of Fredonia DPW will be doing some oil and stone work on a dozen streets in the village on Thursday, July 7th and Friday, July 8th. The following streets will be worked on during that time: Norton Place, Spring Street, Hamlet Street, Washington Avenue, Porter Avenue, Prospect Street, Chautauqua Street, Link Street, Elm Street, George's Place, Woodcrest Drive, and Maple Avenue.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Agricultural District Consolidation Approved by State

New York State recently approved Chautauqua County's final consolidated agricultural districts. The county's first agricultural district was formed in 1972, with the last district forming in 1995, for a total of 13 districts. These districts were created when one or more landowners with at least 250 acres of land submitted a proposal according to New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Law (AML) to the County Legislature to form the district. Over time, the AML was revised to include an eight-year review of the agricultural districts to evaluate the district and landowners could request to have their land added or removed from the district. With 13 districts and a review required every eight years for each individual district, the program was difficult to manage and hard for landowners to understand. In 2010, the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) started consolidating agricultural districts to streamline the program, which made it easier for the county to implement the program as well as easier for landowners to understand. The CCDPD finalized the last set of district consolidations this year, with the state giving approval in May.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Blasts Extraordinary Session, New Concealed Carry Law

A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County is criticizing the new concealed carry gun law that was passed by the New York State Legislature. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, State Senator George Borrello said the legislation will "only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called 'sensitive places.'" The Sunset Bay Republican also called the provision requiring business owners to explicitly state whether they will allow concealed weapons on their premises "egregious."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Middle School Band Director in Jamestown Named Quarterfinalist for Grammy Award

Jamestown Public Schools has announced that Jefferson Middle School Band Director Dr. Carrie Pawelski was recently named a quarterfinalist in the Grammy Music Educator Award program, a joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. She is one of 16 music educators in New York State who have been named named for this prestigious award among 219 in the country. Dr. Pawelski has been the Band Director at Jefferson for six years, is on staff as a brass technician with the JHS Red Raider Marching Band, and she holds an adjunct position in the SUNY Fredonia School of Music, where she directs the All-College Band.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mental Health Counseling#Family Support#Charity
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police Offer Tips for Safe July 4th Celebration

July 4th marks the first holiday of the summer season, and the Dunkirk Police Department is offering some safety tips for residents to make their celebration safe and happy. Police Chief Dave Ortolano says fireworks can be an enjoyable part of the holiday if left to licensed professionals. He reminds residents that with that exception, possession and use of dangerous fireworks is illegal and can cause serious injuries...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CLA Says Chautauqua Lake Is in Good Shape for July 4th

Chautauqua Lake is in good shape for the July 4th holiday. That's according to Doug Conroe, Executive Director of the Chautauqua Lake Association. CLA crews were busy this past week, removing approximately 720,000 pounds of vegetation from the lake. Conroe says the weeds so far are nothing more than a "minor annoyance," but adds that there are some areas where lakegoers should take caution...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police make 25 arrests through GIVE Initiative

Over the course of the last seven days, members of the Jamestown Police Department's Patrol Section and Investigative Section participated in Targeted Enforcement Patrols throughout the City of Jamestown funded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative. The enforcement details were proactive in nature and focused on Problem-Oriented Policing to curb crime throughout the City of Jamestown based on Hot-Spot Policing, Focused Deterrence, and Street Outreach. Officers conducted traffic stops, warrant checks, beat patrols, domestic violence case follow-ups, and order of protection violation checks to list a few. As a result of the enforcement details, approximately 25 arrests were made. The arrests included warrant arrests, crime-in-progress arrests, order of protection violation arrests, foot pursuits, narcotics arrests, narcotics recoveries, and arrests of some of the Top 10 Most Wanted Individuals.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Arrested in JPD GIVE Enforcement Detail

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
chautauquatoday.com

Conewango Valley man injured in motorcycle crash in Poland

A motorcycle crash in the south county has sent a Conewango Valley man to an Erie, Pennsylvania hospital early this morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 53-year-old William Whalen was traveling west on Route 394 in the town of Poland when a deer ran in front of his motorcycle. Whalen lost control of the motorcycle after striking the deer. Whalen was flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries.
CONEWANGO VALLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville Man Jailed on Assault Charge

A late-night fight led to the arrest of a Forestville man on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location in Forestville just before midnight and took 42-year-old Douglas Baldwin into custody. An investigation found that Baldwin allegedly assaulted a victim during the incident. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault.
FORESTVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Woman Accused of Using Vacuum Cleaner in Domestic Dispute

An investigation into a domestic dispute Thursday morning at a residence in the Frewsburg area led to an arrest. State Police in Jamestown responded to the scene at about 9:45 AM and found that 29-year-old Jessica Walczak allegedly tried to strike the victim with a vacuum cleaner, then jumped on top of him while he was on the couch and struck him repeatedly. Troopers say that the incident occurred in violation of a refrain-from order. Walczak was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment and then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREWSBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cherry Creek Man Charged in Altercation

An investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Cherry Creek late Wednesday night led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to the scene at about 11:00 PM and determined that 31-year-old Jeremy Jock of Cherry Creek allegedly hit and pushed another person during an altercation, causing injury. He is also accused of damaging property. Deputies took Jock into custody and charged him with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHERRY CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Arrested on Leandra's Law Charge in Hanover

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FALCONER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police investigating a report of shooting

Dunkirk Police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city Thursday evening. Police confirm that the incident occurred around 9 pm. There are reports the shooting may have happened in the area of East Fourth and Main Streets, but police are not releasing any details at this time.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Evans Police investigating hit-and-run injury crash

Evans Town Police are investigating a hit-and-run injury accident that occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of Route 20 and Versailles Plank Road. Police say the crash occurred around 8:50 pm. A SUV with front end damage was last seen heading toward Hamburg on Route 20. While they have spoken to witnesses, obtained video and collected evidence from the crash, police are still trying to reach out to anyone who may have been a witness to the crash. Please call Evans Town Police at (716) 549-3600, or message police on their Facebook page.
EVANS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Mayville Man for Possessing Loaded Pistol

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mayville man after responding to a report of a person with a weapon early Saturday in the Town of North Harmony. Deputies were called to the area of Sherman-Stedman Road and Havercamp Road at about 1:15 AM and found 27-year-old Alexander Latta, and a search of the area by K-9 Link led to the discovery of a loaded pistol. Latta was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the jail on $35,000 bail.
MAYVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy