The Brooklyn Nets want a young player and at least three first-round picks in any package involving Kevin Durant. But after Friday’s events, that might no longer be the case. After the Minnesota Timberwolves gave a luxurious offer to the Utah Jazz to get Rudy Gobert, the other big question in everyone’s mind is: how […] The post The reason why Rudy Gobert deal is bad news for Nets star Kevin Durant suitors appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO