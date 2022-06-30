ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

SNEAK PEAK at one of our 4th of July weekend cocktail specials . Blueberry Sparkler Blueberry rum and lemonade topped with a roc…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNEAK PEAK at one of our 4th of July weekend cocktail specials . Blueberry rum and lemonade topped with a rocket popsicle . Food and...

capemayvibe.com

watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome The Juice Pod to the North Wildwood Boardwalk.

A healthy, happy place to enjoy great food and good company located at 2020 Boardwalk in North Wildwood. We can’t wait to meet so many amazing people here in #Wildwood for many summers to come. With our *prime location* right on the 21st Street Boardwalk, you’ll have to pop in and give our awesome menu a try!
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

We are excited to announce that the F-14 Tomcat ATG/Radio Show will be hanging out in the museum today and tomorrow exhibiting, …

We are excited to announce that the F-14 Tomcat ATG/Radio Show will be hanging out in the museum today and tomorrow exhibiting, giving out freebies, and talking about All Things Grumman!. Pictured is former PC Scott Banasiewicz signing a photo for two museum visitors!. Instagram: f_14_tomcat_. Discord: discord.gg/VycghsWdgR. #nasw #capemay...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Let's Go!🇺🇸 Fourth of July Festivities are upon us! Kick off the weekend tonight with THE JULIANO BROTHERS at 9pm! Happy Hour …

Fourth of July Festivities are upon us! Kick off the weekend tonight with THE JULIANO BROTHERS at 9pm!.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

NJ State Barbecue Championship in North Wildwood Is Quintessential Summer Festival

What started as a fundraiser for a local firehouse is now—24 years later—one of the preeminent barbecue competitions (and places to sample the cuisine) in the region. The New Jersey State Barbecue Championship—making its big comeback this year after it was scaled back in 2021 and didn’t happen at all in 2020—is set to feature 68 pitmasters vying for the top prize.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Cape May (Best Places & Areas in 2022)

Wondering where to stay in Cape May? The quaint resort town of Cape May is one that tourists flock to every year, and finding the best areas to stay in Cape May is the first step to a great trip. As a proud resident of the Garden State for over...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Happy July!!!! The offshore pods of dolphins have been magnificent. This pod in total stretched on for about a half mile. We …

The offshore pods of dolphins have been magnificent. This pod in total stretched on for about a half mile. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.115339015.1428919576.1654976463-663398010.1653265959.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

LIVE: Today we're celebrating 50 years of conservation, recreation, and community at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge At Tini…

LIVE: Today we're celebrating 50 years of conservation, recreation, and community at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge At Tinicum !.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Carefree Boat Club Expands to Ocean City

With the experience of three summers at the shore behind it, Carefree Boat Club of South Jersey is launching its fourth year by undertaking an ambitious expansion into the Ocean City market. The excitement will primarily be focused on the boats and water, but Carefree is also offering new attractions...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Sneak Peek At The Yard At Bally’s Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re looking for some good eats and rocking beats, step out – or into –  The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City. “This is a place where you can listen to music, feel that ocean breeze, have a great bite to eat, have a drink. It’s a great meet-up spot. It’s a great place to be in the summer,” Michael Monty, Bally’s Atlantic City Vice President and General Manager, said. The new indoor-outdoor, beer garden-style venue is officially open for the season. “When you walk into our greenhouse, The Yard here, it’s something like you never witnessed before....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Many Families Expected To Travel To Jersey Shore For July 4: ‘I Gave Up Other Things Just To Make It To Ocean City’

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Many families are expected to travel to the Jersey Shore for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. AAA estimates about 48 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles during the holiday weekend. Back again in Ocean City as it’s expected to be another busy day at the Jersey Shore. People are coming despite record high gas prices. We’re live at 9 am @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/PMsnPFb2Rq — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 2, 2022   “Crazy, the beach is packed,” Gigi Carroll said. “I have never seen so many people on the beach because we, as I said, we came...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls

Bob’s on a roll! He’s in Sea Isle City where Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls is bringing a taste of Maine to the Jersey Shore with their delicious lobster rolls and mac and cheese!
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Catch The Ocean Breeze Without Sitting On Sand With Atlantic City Cruises

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — SummerFest is cruising into Atlantic City this Friday in July. Many will be packing their bags and heading to the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore this holiday weekend. If you’re looking to feel that ocean breeze without sitting on the sand, at Atlantic City Cruises, you’ll get to take in the A.C. skyline while spending time out on the water. There are a number of cruise options, including the morning skyline cruise. There’s also a dolphin-watching adventure. CBS3 photojournalist Tom Gardiner takes you along for the ride in the video above.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

NIVA Conference Brings Music Industry to Cleveland for Three Days of Live Music and Education

The National Independent Venue Association honors Cleveland with three days of live music, education and community building for first annual conference. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks in The Wildwoods NJ

You've probably heard of a couple of restaurants in The Wildwoods, NJ, that specialize in cheesesteaks. But which ones offer the best tasting cheesesteaks? I'll tell you about Russo's Market, Shoobie's Good Eats, and A&LP Foods. Where To Find Great Cheesesteaks in The Wildwoods NJ. 1. A & LP Foods.
WILDWOOD, NJ

