SNEAK PEAK at one of our 4th of July weekend cocktail specials . Blueberry Sparkler Blueberry rum and lemonade topped with a roc…

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Many families are expected to travel to the Jersey Shore for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. AAA estimates about 48 million people will be traveling more than 50 miles during the holiday weekend. Back again in Ocean City as it’s expected to be another busy day at the Jersey Shore. People are coming despite record high gas prices. We’re live at 9 am @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/PMsnPFb2Rq — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 2, 2022 “Crazy, the beach is packed,” Gigi Carroll said. “I have never seen so many people on the beach because we, as I said, we came...

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO