Portland City Council always cautioned that it might have to revise the sweeping set of tenant protections it passed in 2019. The policies, which imposed new restrictions on how landlords can screen prospective tenants and handle security deposits, were billed at the time as the “most comprehensive screening criteria reform policy in the country.” While tenants cheered the changes, landlords decried the severe administrative burden posed by the new ordinance, which mandates such minutiae as recording the date and time that a landlord receives an application.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO