ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Horror of Dolores Roach': Marc Maron, Judy Reyes & More Join Prime Video Series

By Julia Humphrey
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's upcoming thriller series The Horror of Dolores Roach has added four new cast members to its lineup. Per Deadline, Marc Maron, Judy Reyes, Jean Yoon, and Jeffery Self will appear in recurring roles for the show. They join the previously announced Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Ostroff
Person
Gloria Calderón Kellett
Person
Roxann Dawson
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Daphne Joy
Person
K. Todd Freeman
Person
Justina Machado
Person
Jean Yoon
Person
Judy Reyes
Person
Jason Blum
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: This Star Also Featured in ‘Criminal Minds’ For Multiple Seasons

One of our favorite things about procedural dramas is the way certain stars feature in multiple series. For example, before Jason Beghe became iconic on Chicago PD as Sergeant Hank Voight, he actually appeared as a suspect during a season eight episode of NCIS. Similarly, another Chicago PD star once appeared in multiple episodes of the thriller series, Criminal Minds.
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Dc League Of Super Pets#Claws#Convenience And H
Deadline

‘Perry Mason’: Wallace Langham Joins Second Season Of HBO Drama

Click here to read the full article. CSI fan favorite Wallace Langham will join HBO’s Perry Mason in the second season. Langham will recur as Melville Phipps, a Los Angeles native and attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness. He works well under women and acts as a caretaker when necessary. Here’s the logline for season 2 of the drama that stars Matthew Rhys in the title role: Months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld,’ Why Did Showrunners Recast This Major Character

The popular 1990s TV sitcom series, Seinfeld has left a big impact on comedy history. From original storylines that remain favorites to this day, to spot-on characters that we will never forget, the popular classic TV series will remain one of the most prolific shows of all time. However, Seinfeld fans may not realize one shocking piece of trivia about the award-winning series. The trivia? The fact that one of the show’s most popular characters, Frank Costanza, was originally given to another actor, John Randolph.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective” Season 4 has officially been greenlit at HBO, with Kali Reis now set to star opposite previously announced lead Jodie Foster. The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Vera Wang Shows Off Toned Midriff in Chic Bubblegum Pink Ensembles During 73rd Birthday Bash

Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang’s birthday bash was a sight to see: pink in every corner, glittering party outfits, and of course, a radiant icon dancing the night away. The fashion icon posted a series of posts from her birthday bash, ranging from shots of her looking sensational in a baby pink outfit to shots of her new prosecco. While all the shots are different, they all have the same caption: “Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!! #VeraWangParty.” You can see our favorite sets of photos HERE, HERE, and HERE. In the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

10 Greatest Creatures in Guillermo del Toro Movies

When it comes to imagination and creativity in film, one of the most important names in the conversation is Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. His excitement from bringing immersive worlds to his audiences is nothing short of infectious, and has led to some of the most memorable theater-going experiences in the last few decades.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy