Roanoke, VA

All the Dirt: Attracting hummingbirds

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There’s just something magical about watching a hummingbird in your own garden!

ALL THE DIRT

For this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney welcomed Rachel Rivas McKee — a master gardener in training, Roanoke Garden Club Member, social media influencer, and all-around garden enthusiast — to discuss ways to draw hummingbirds to your backyard.

#Hummingbirds
WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

