Pasadena, MD

Glory Days Offers Great Taste In A Fun Environment

By Mary Cobbler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Pasadena native, I’ve always known that Glory Days Grill on Ritchie Highway is a local favorite for sports fans. I didn’t realize what a great choice it is when you want to catch up with friends, enjoy dinner with family, or even sneak away for a date...

baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Cherry Hill Celebrates Resilience and History on the 4th of July

After 2 years of uncertainty in the pandemic, big summer festivals are finally making a comeback. Cherry Hill’s 6th annual Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is one local, culturally-relevant community gathering that might have slipped under the radar in Baltimore. It will take place in Middle Branch Park on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Restaurateurs to open Garten by Preserve

Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman, the owners of Preserve in Annapolis, are bringing their innovative, farm-to-table cuisine to Severna Park this summer. The couple have transformed the former Café Bretton space, at 849 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., into a biergarten-inspired restaurant, called Garten by Preserve, that will feature classic German food, some French dishes, as well as some Preserve favorites.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Canton corner bar Sandmans Pub will get a new concept

A shuttered Canton corner pub will be remade into a spot with "more elevated service" under new ownership. Michelle Brandenburg and Will Glass will open a new concept in the former Sandmans Pub building at 708 S. Baylis St. Brandenburg was approved for a liquor license for the business -- unnamed in liquor board documents -- this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

UnBEARably unbelievable bear spotting in Owings Mills

When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
macaronikid.com

7 Things To Do In July In Howard County With Kids

Happy July! We're in the heart of the summer now in Howard County. Hope you and your kids are enjoying a fantastic summer. If you're looking for excuses to get out and enjoy July with your kids, we've rounded up a list of 7 things you can do this month with your kids in and around Howard County to make the most of the month!
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Woonsocket Call

The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crabs For A Cause: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood To Host Fundraiser For Victims Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is holding a fundraiser next week to benefit the people of Buffalo, N.Y. after a mass shooting at a grocery store in May rocked the community and the nation. Ten people were killed and three more were wounded when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14, in what authorities called a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 victims were African American. Jimmy’s partnered with Charm City Bills Backers, a local Buffalo Bills fan club, Genesee Brewing Company, and Labatt to throw a crab feast, dubbed “Crabs For...
BUFFALO, NY
themunchonline.com

Inner Harbor's Best Furnished Luxury Apartments

*This Unit Has A City View Enjoy the best of what Baltimore has to offer in this spacious and serene space. With walkability to Inner Harbor, our community connects you to a world of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment . Designer features like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances will make you proud to call any of our one bedroom apartments home. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Native Annapolitan Reminds that Black Creativity, Content Ownership Matters

Although African-American Music Appreciation Month ends in June, a native Annapolitan affirms the value of producing quality content and retaining control over original works. Parris Lane is an accomplished actress, singer, author, filmmaker who was raised in Annapolis, Maryland. She recalls a time when bands were plentiful while growing up.
whatsupmag.com

Meet Josh Chambers of Indian Creek School

Indian Creek School senior Josh Chambers knew what he wanted to pursue as a career when he took an advanced-placement class in computer science during his freshman year. Chambers worked on a project on how the three-point shot was overvalued in the National Basketball Association and, as a result, discovered data analytics, which is extracting meaning from raw data using specialized computer systems.
CROWNSVILLE, MD

