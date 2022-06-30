ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Let’s Go Music Festival Brings New Experience To Anne Arundel

By Photos by Scottie Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Let’s Go Music Festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds drew musicians...

CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Rocking Out At Stages Music Arts

Hi everyone! Today we wrapped up “Camp Week” with a trip to rock-and-roll camp. The venue was an amazing place called Stages Music Arts. It is a school for music and theater, a state-of-the-art recording studio and so much more. Located in Cockeysville, this place is a gem! And the kids were rocking! Nothing like hearing some Nirvana, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd at 9 a.m. And played well. The instructors, themselves excellent musicians, told us it is more than just music. Very much like all the camps we visited this week, the lessons learned are self-confidence and teamwork–the music will follow. All the camps were skill camps and clearly that is an overriding theme when it comes to a skillset. And this afternoon, the current session of music camp at Stages will hold a show for the parents. A little bit of pressure, but that keeps you on point and moving forward. I think the parents will be really impressed. If you’d like some more information the website is right here, so feel free to browse around. It was a fun week! K2 and I remind you T.G.I.F.! Find ya some fun this holiday weekend and be sage! Cheers! – Marty B!
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Features Three Days of Events

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A free concert featuring a nationally-renowned jazz group, an exclusive opening party where attendees dress in their best all-white attire, and a free opening reception to kick off the 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in a big way this July 8 in downtown Leonardtown. As one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events, this three-day […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Four Eateries on Route 1 Make List of Best Tacos in D.C.

Four eateries on the Route 1 corridor made a new list of the best tacos in the greater D.C. area. A recent Washington Post story included tacos made by Taqueria La Placita in Edmonston, La Michoacana in Brentwood and Taqueria Habanero and Tacos a la Madre in College Park. Cueritos...
BRENTWOOD, MD
pasadenavoice.com

4th of July Celebration at Historic Annapolis

July 4th celebrations at Historic Annapolis begin with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am on the outdoor terrace of the William Paca House and Garden, when people from communities around the globe become our nation’s newest citizens in a ceremony conducted by officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Naturalization Ceremony is free and open to the public, but please note seating is limited.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

Celebrating a Forgotten Author

James M. Cain was born on July 1, 1892 in Annapolis and has been one of the city’s most controversial figures ever since. A novelist, journalist, and screenwriter, he’s best known for his masterpieces of noir fiction, including The Postman Always Rings Twice (1934), Double Indemnity (1936), and Mildred Pierce (1941). His fiction gained the reputation for being nitty-gritty and wound up in its very own genre called “hard-boiled” fiction, a special crime category that lumped detectives, corrupt politicians, sex, and violence all together. One of his biographers, David Madden, calls him “the 20-minute egg of the hard-boiled school.” That is to say, very, very hard. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

UnBEARably unbelievable bear spotting in Owings Mills

When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Woonsocket Call

