ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Sued Over Cut Thor: Love and Thunder Role

By Elazje Carillo
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame of Thrones star Lena Headey is currently being sued by her former agency, Troika, for $1.5 million over several unpaid commission fees. These fees include the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Headey was cast but had her scenes cut from the film. Troika, now branded as...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Film Star
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy