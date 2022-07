247Sports released its ACC basketball power rankings on Sunday, and Clemson is in the bottom half of the mix. With the Tigers coming off a 17-16 season and an offseason filled with roster turnover, 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter ranked the Tigers at No. 9. Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, North Carolina and Duke took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, while Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech rounded out the list. Here’s Trotter’s reasoning behind Clemson’s ranking and his prediction of the team’s starting five. Projected starting lineup: G Brevin Galloway, G Chase Hunter, G Dillon Hunter, F Hunter Tyson, F PJ Hall Hall and Tyson are two dependable, reliable pieces for...

